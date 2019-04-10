UW Huskies spring football practice: Salvon Ahmed has a big day, and D-line racks up some sacks

UW Huskies sophomore quarterback Jake Haener joins the Dawgs in warm-ups during the opening day of spring football practice at the University of Washington in Seatle on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. toverman@theolympian.com

Washington returned to the field for its fifth spring practice on Wednesday, spending the majority of the time outside.

Here’s what you need to know.

Offensive lineups

As has been the case throughout spring practice, Jake Haener and Jacob Eason split the first-team reps at quarterback.





Running backs Salvon Ahmed and Sean McGrew both worked with the first-team offense as did tight ends Hunter Bryant, Cade Otton and Jacob Kizer. Andre Baccellia, Terrell Bynum and Austin Osborne all worked with the No. 1 offense.





Center Nick Harris was back as the starter for some of practice but Cole Norgaard also rotated in. The rest of the first-team offensive line — left tackle Trey Adams, left guard Luke Wattenberg, right guard Jaxson Kirkland and right tackle Jared Hilbers — stayed the same.





Defensive lineups

Myles Bryant once again started at safety alongside Brandon McKinney. Keith Taylor and Kyler Gordon were the starting cornerbacks while Elijah Molden was at nickelback. Ryan Bowman and Joe Tryon started at outside linebacker with Brandon Wellington and Kyler Manu at inside linebacker.





Levi Onwuzurike and Sam Taimani spent most of the time as the starting defensive linemen. Tuli Letuligasenoa also got reps. Benning Potoa’e worked as an outside linebacker for the second straight practice.





Dom Hampton, Dustin Bush and Alex Cook worked as second-team cornerbacks. Isaiah Gilchrist, Cameron Williams and Cook split at nickelback with the No. 2 offense. Julius Irvin saw time at safety but wore a no-contact jersey.

Standout performances

Ahmed had a productive practice. He broke through the defense several times, either knifing through the middle or showing his explosiveness to get to the edge. Ahmed’s speed is no secret, but he showed plenty of it on Wednesday.

While there was no tackling, several Huskies recorded sacks on Wednesday including defensive linemen John Clark and Onwuzurike and outside linebackers Tryon and Edefuan Ulofoshio.





Haener had the best day for the quarterbacks. He connected several times with Bryant and Kizer and also threw a 45-yard pass to Osborne.





Injury updates

Wide receivers Aaron Fuller, Quinten Pounds and Ty Jones, who still has his right arm in a cast and a sling, didn’t practice. Outside linebacker Myles Rice and defensive lineman Jacob Bandes were also out.





Outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui, linebacker Miki Ah You, defensive lineman Same Paama and Irvin were all limited.





Extra points

Salvon Ahmed, Andre Baccellia, Sean McGrew, Chico McClatcher, Trey Lowe, Richard Newton, Jordan Chin, Myles Bryant and Kyler Gordon fielded punts.





Incoming freshman and four-star defensive back Asa Turner was at practice. Former quarterback Jake Browning also watched from the sidelines.





Peyton Henry went 2-for-2 on field goals, both from 37 yards.