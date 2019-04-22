UW Huskies’ spring practice report: Andre Baccellia makes catch of the day

Washington wide receiver Andre Baccellia (5) makes a catch in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

With Monday’s practice complete, Washington has two more spring practices remaining before the Spring Preview on Saturday.

While the Huskies will practice on Wednesday and Friday this week, only Wednesday’s practice will be open to the media.





Here’s what you need to know from Monday.





Secondary shakeup

Many of the defensive backs have played multiple positions this spring. Myles Bryant played nickelback with the No. 1 defense for the first few practices but has been starting at safety as of late.





On Monday, Bryant shifted back to nickelback. Early enrollee freshman Cameron Williams, who has earned high praise this spring from both head coach Chris Petersen and defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake all spring, worked at first-team safety alongside Brandon McKinney.





Williams made the most of his opportunity. Lake ran across the field to praise him on Monday after Williams and Molden knocked down a Jacob Eason pass intended for Terrell Bynum. Williams also nearly intercepted Jacob Sirmon during another team period.





Keith Taylor and Elijah Molden, who had been the starting nickelback, were the first-team cornerbacks. Redshirt freshmen cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Dom Hampton worked with the No. 2 defense.

Catch of the day

Jacob Eason and Andre Baccellia combined for the most impressive offensive play of the day. It was also Baccellia’s best catch this spring.





During an 11-on-11 period, Eason launched a deep pass to Baccellia along the right sideline. Gordon was in tight coverage, but Baccellia stretched out his right hand to haul in the ball. He gained about 45 yards before stepping out of bounds.





Baccellia has had a relatively quiet spring but that play demonstrated the potential he flashed last season, particularly down the stretch. He had 25 catches for 263 yards in UW’s final three games.

Other noteworthy plays

Eason’s final team period ended with a 1-yard run by Salvon Ahmed for the only touchdown of the day. That drive also included a solid gain off a sharp pass to Hunter Bryant and a 16-yard pass to Jordan Chin that moved the offense to the 3-yard line.





The defense put quite a bit of pressure on the Husky quarterbacks. Myles Bryant, linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio and linebacker Joe Tryon each registered a would-be sack of Jake Haener.





The only interception of the day came during the 7-on-7 period when Gordon picked off redshirt freshman quarterback Jacob Sirmon.





John Clark had a nice play during a team period where he batted down a Haener pass attempt.





Extra points

Former tight end Drew Sample was in attendance and watched practice from the sideline.





Aaron Fuller still hasn’t practiced, but he did field kicks on Monday along with Chico McClatcher. McClatcher also spent some time with the No. 1 offense.