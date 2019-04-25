Huskies OT Kaleb McGary taken by Atlanta Falcons in first round of NFL Draft

Washington offensive lineman Kaleb McGary before the game. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon State Beavers in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

After Washington’s pro day earlier this month, offensive tackle Kaleb McGary said he had more than a dozen visits scheduled with NFL teams.

One of those teams was reportedly the Atlanta Falcons, who selected McGary (6-7, 320) with the No. 31 pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday. McGary was the only Husky taken in the first round.

Heading into the draft, NFLDraftScout.com senior analyst Rob Rang wrote that McGary was “as pro-ready as this class gets at offensive tackle with the size, athleticism and toughness to project as a plug and play starter at right tackle.”

McGary is the first UW offensive lineman to be drafted since Senio Kelemete, who was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the fifth round in 2012.

McGary was the winner of the 2018 Morris Trophy given to the top offensive lineman in the Pac-12. He was a back-to-back All-Pac-12 first-team selection in 2017 and 2018. He started 47 games for UW, including every game of the past three seasons.





The NFL Draft will continue on Friday with Round 2 and Round 3. Several Huskies will be expected to leave the board, including cornerback Byron Murphy and safety Taylor Rapp. Murphy, considred by many experts to be the top cornerback in the draft, was often projected as a first-round pick.