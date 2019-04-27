Greg Gaines, Ben Burr-Kirven first Huskies taken on final day of NFL Draft

Washington defensive lineman Greg Gaines celebrates his interception in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Washington had four players selected in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft. More Huskies are coming off the board on the final day of the NFL Draft. We’re keeping tabs on them here.

Round 4

Greg Gaines, DL

With the 134th overall pick, the Rams selected defensive lineman Greg Gaines. He’ll join safety Taylor Rapp in Los Angeles. Rapp was taken by the Rams in the third round on Friday. Gaines was awarded the 2018 Morris Trophy, given to the top defensive lineman in the Pac-12 as voted by opposing team players. A 2018 All-Pac-12 first-team selection, Gaines started 47 games in his UW career, including every game of his final three seasons.

Round 5

Benn Burr-Kirven, LB

Burr-Kirven is staying home. The nation’s leading tackler last season with 176 total tackles, Burr-Kirven was taken by the Seattle Seahawks with the 142nd overall pick. NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein described Burr-Kirven as a “small, hyper-instinctive linebacker” who “consistently punches above his weight class for production totals that contradict his size.” He was the 2018 Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. He was also named a first-team AP All-American. Burr-Kirven started every game for the Huskies last season.

Jordan Miller, CB

The Falcons selected Miller with the 172nd overall pick. Miller will join offensive tackle Kaleb McGary, who was taken with the 31st overall pick in the first round, in Atlanta. Miller ran a 4.49 dash at the NFL Combine. “I’m hearing his name floating around a ton,” UW defensive cdoordinator Jimmy Lake said earlier this month. “It’s hard to turn down a 6-foot-1, 4.4 forty corner. He played really good football around here. I think a few teams are falling in love with him.” Miller finished his Husky career with 61 tackles, six interceptions, 18 passes defended, three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.