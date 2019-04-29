UW quarterbacks Jacob Sirmon, Colson Yankoff reportedly enter transfer portal

UW Huskies quarterbacks (from left) Colson Yankoff, Jacob Sirmon, Jacob Eason, Jake Haener and Dylan Morris sprint between drills during the opening day of spring football practice at the University of Washington in Seatle on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. toverman@theolympian.com

Redshirt freshmen Washington quarterbacks Jacob Sirmon and Colson Yankoff have entered the transfer portal, 247Sports reported Monday night.

Both Sirmon and Yankoff are former four-star prospects who signed with the Huskies’ Class of 2018. While entering the transfer portal doesn’t guarantee they will transfer, it does mean other teams can make contact.





Yankoff (6-4, 210) signed with UW over offers from Baylor, Oregon, Nebraska, Ole Miss and Cal, among others. 247Sports.com ranked Yankoff as the No. 2 player in Idaho and the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback in the country.





Sirmon (6-5, 235) chose the Huskies over Alabama, Louisville, LSU, Michigan and more. He was considered by 247Sports to be the No. 1 player in Washington and the No. 6 pro-style quarterback in his class.





Both seemed to fall behind in the quarterback competition during spring practice as expected starter Jacob Eason and Jake Haener took the majority of the first-team reps. Sirmon completed 4-of-8 passes for 30 yards and threw an interception during the scrimmage periods of Saturday’s spring preview. Yankoff was 1-of-2 for 6 yards.

The departures would leave UW with just three quarterbacks on its roster. Along with Eason and Haener, the Huskies have true freshman quarterback Dylan Morris.

UW has two quarterbacks verbally committed: Four-star prospect Ethan Garbers in the Class of 2020 and five-star quarterback Sam Huard for 2021.



