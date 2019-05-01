Quarterback Jacob Sirmon reconsiders transfer, will stay at UW according to a report

Jacob Sirmon isn’t leaving Washington after all, according to a report from The Seattle Times.







On Monday, Sirmon and fellow redshirt freshman quarterback Colson Yankoff entered the transfer portal. But after a meeting with UW head coach Chris Petersen and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan, Sirmon reportedly removed his name.







Entering the portal doesn’t guarantee players will transfer but it does allow other teams to make contact. Players are permitted to remove their names and stay with their team.







Sirmon (6-5, 235) was considered by 247Sports.com to be the No. 1 player in Washington and the No. 6 pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2018. He completed 4-of-8 passes for 30 yards and threw an interception during UW’s spring preview.







He sent out a tweet Wednesday afternoon that read, “Jeremiah 29:11 #GoDawgs.”







Yankoff (6-4, 210) remains in the portal. He was considered the No. 2 player in Idaho and the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback in the country.







If Yankoff transfers, the Huskies will open the season with four quarterbacks. Along with Sirmon and projected starter Jacob Eason, UW has sophomore Jake Haener and freshman Dylan Morris on the roster. Eason and Haener split the majority of first-team reps during spring practice.







The Huskies have two quarterbacks verbally committed: Four-star prospect Ethan Garbers in the 2020 class and five-star Sam Huard for 2021.