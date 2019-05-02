Pac-12 approves 20-game men’s basketball conference schedule for 2020-21

University of Washington head coach Mike Hopkins coaches the team in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

The Pac-12 men’s basketball schedule will increase to 20 games beginning with the 2020-21 season.

The Pac-12 Conference Council and Athletics Directors Committee, on recommendation from the league’s head coaches, approved the change at its spring meetings on Thursday.

“We believe moving to a 20-game schedule will lead to more competitive schedules and help our programs and league achieve our goals of enhancing the Pac-12 basketball brand and preparation for postseason play,” Pac-12 Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Jamie Zaninovich said in a release.

Also on the head coaches’ recommendation, the two additional conference games will take place in the months of November and December with strong preference for weekend dates when students are on campus.

“Strategic scheduling — both conference and non-conference — are critical to the strength and well-being of any league,” Oregon State Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes said in the release. “Our athletics directors, head coaches and league administrators are all in alignment that an increase to 20 conference games is the best course of action for our league moving forward.

Further details of the change will be announced at a later date.

The current rotation will remain in place for the 2019-20 season. Washington and Washington State’s road and home match-ups for next season are as follows:

Home: Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Stanford, UCLA, USC, UW/Washington State, Oregon, Oregon State

Road: Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Stanford, UCLA, USC, UW/Washington State, Colorado, Utah