UW Huskies APR measures above 980, football team tops Pac-12

Head coach Chris Petersen address the team after the Spring Game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, April 27, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

The NCAA released its latest Academic Progress Rate (APR) report on Wednesday and the Huskies posted a department average of 987, scoring higher than 980 for the seventh consecutive year.

The APR is a team-based metric where scholarship student-athletes earn one point each term for remaining eligible and one point for staying in school or graduating. The latest APR scores reflect the academic years from 2014-15 to 2017-18.





Both the football team and women’s tennis team scored in the top 10 percent of their respective sports. With a score of 991, the Huskies football team was the highest-ranked Pac-12 team and one of the top scoring teams in the country. Only Air Force (997), Northwestern. (996), Clemson (992) and Duke (992) scored higher. Vanderbilt also scored 991. Utah was second in the Pac-12 with a score of 989 followed by Stanford’s 986.





All of UW’s teams had a rating above 965. The minimum to avoid penalty is 930. Women’s tennis (1000), softball (997) and men’s cross country (995) were the highest-scoring teams. The men’s basketball team had a 986 rating, which ranked second in the Pac-12.





“Our continued excellence in the classroom is a testament to the commitment of our student-athletes and coaches have to academic excellence at the University of Washington,” athletic director Jennifer Cohen said in a release.





“It’s truly inspiring to see our programs sustain these high academic marks and we know this wouldn’t be possible without the hard work of our student-athletes, their coaches and our academic support staff led by Kim Durand.”