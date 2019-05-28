UW Huskies to face Tennessee in James Naismith Classic

University of Washington head coach Mike Hopkins talks with the Dawg Pack after the win. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Washington will face Tennessee in the James Naismith Classic in November.

The event, held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario will take place on Nov. 16, 2019. The one-day tripleheader will also feature Buffalo vs. Harvard and St. Bonaventure vs. Rutgers.

“As a program, we have prided ourselves on building a strong non-conference schedule and this event is exactly on par with that mindset,” said Huskies head coach Mike Hopkins. “Tennessee is a great program and bringing NCAA basketball to Toronto is going to be a fantastic experience. They have amazing basketball fans there and we’re looking forward to being a part of this event.”

This will mark the first meeting between UW and Tennessee.

The Huskies are coming off a 27-9 season where they won the Pac-12 regular season championship and lost in the the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Vols went 31-6 last season and advanced to the Sweet 16. They finished 31-6 and head coach Rick Barnes was named the 2019 Naismith Coach of the Year.

Tickets for the James Naismith Classic will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 31 via Ticketmaster locations and the Scotiabank Arena box office. Game times and television broadcast information will be released at a later date.