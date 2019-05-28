University of Washington

Three-star 2020 RB Jay’Veon Sunday commits to UW Huskies

Washington head coach Chris Petersen in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon State Beavers in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

With a tweet on Tuesday evening, running back Jay’Veon Sunday announced his commitment to Washington.

The three-star prospect out of Waco, Texas also had offers from Utah, Baylor, Colorado, Arkansas, SMU, Kansas, Kansas State, among others. Sunday (5-10, 190) is considered by 247Sports to be the No. 60 running back in the country and No. 112 player in Texas.

“This has been such a long and thoughtful process,” Sunday wrote in his announcement, “but deep down inside (I) knew this would be a great opportunity to take advantage of”

Sunday joins a 2020 class that already features quarterback Ethan Garbers, tight end Mark Redman, athlete Sawyer Racanelli and offensive lineman Gaard Memmelaar.

As a junior in 2018, Sunday rushed for 2,329 yards and 36 touchdowns in 12 games, according to MaxPreps.

The Huskies have five running backs on their roster: Juniors Savlon Ahmed, Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant, redshirt freshman Richard Newton and freshman Cameron Davis.

