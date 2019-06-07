Former Garfield standout J’Raan Brooks reportedly transferring to UW from USC

UCLA center Moses Brown, left, and Southern California forward J’Raan Brooks reach for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Los Angeles. UCLA won 93-88 in overtime. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) AP

Former Garfield High star J’Raan Brooks is reportedly coming back home.

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein tweeted on Friday that Garfield is transferring to Washington after one season at USC. Unless he is granted a waiver to play immediately, Brooks (6-9, 220) would have to sit out the 2019-20 season. He would have three years of eligibility remaining.

Brooks averaged 2.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 8.2 minutes last season while shooting 44.2 percent from the field.

The Huskies have two five-star big men — Federal Way forward Jaden McDaniels and center Isaiah Stewart — in the Class of 2019. Both are expected to be top-15 picks in the 2020 NBA Draft so the addition of Brooks would help UW fill out the front line in 2020-21.

A former four-star recruit, Brooks averaged 15.0 points and 11 rebounds as a senior at Garfield in 2017-18. He was considered by 247Sports to be the No. 2 player in Washington as well as the No. 83 player and No. 19 power forward in the country.



