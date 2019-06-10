UW, Gonzaga extend basketball series through 2023-24 season

Washington forward Hameir Wright (13) dribbles the ball while defended by Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Spokane, Wash., Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) AP

Washington and Gonzaga have extended their yearly basketball series for four more years through the 2023-24 season.

The teams previously renewed their contract in 2016-17. Without an extension, this season’s matchup would’ve been the last.

UW and Gonzaga have met 47 times in program history. The Huskies hold a 29-18 series lead but have lost five-straight games to the Bulldogs, including 12 of the past 13. Last season, No. 1 Gonzaga narrowly edged out the Huskies 81-79 at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

The date for next season’s game has yet to be released.

Other details of UW’s 2019-20 schedule have been previously announced. UW will face Baylor in the Armed Forces Classic in Anchorage, Alaska, on Nov. 8. It will also face Tennessee in Toronto on Nov. 16.

Additionally, the Huskies will play in the Diamond Head Classic, a three-game tournament that begins Dec. 22 in Honolulu. The field also includes Hawaii, Ball State, Boise State, Georgia Tech, Houston, Portland and UTEP.

Quade Green waiver

UW has reportedly officially filed a waiver request with the NCAA to allow Kentucky transfer Quade Green to play in November. Currently, Green wouldn’t be eligible until the start of the winter quarter in January.

Green, a former five-star point guard from Kentucky, averaged 9.3 points and 2.7 assists as a freshman at Kentucky. He also shot 45.1 percent from the field in 34 games. Through eight games last season, Green was averaging 8.0 points and 2.3 assists before making the decision to transfer.

“Quade has proven he can win his entire life and the skill set, attitude and work ethic he brings is going to continue to help us take this program in the direction we want to go,” UW head coach Mike Hopkins said after Green transferred to UW. “He’s got a great amount of experience and talent, I’ve known him for a long time and we’re just very excited he is here to help us continue to build.”





Whenever he becomes eligible this season, Green will be joining UW’s top-10 2019 recruiting class. The Huskies signed two five-star big men in Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels. They are also bringing in four-star guard RaeQuan Battle (Marysville) and three-star guard Marcus Tsohonis (Portland).