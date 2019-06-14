Four-star OT Roger Rosengarten commits to Huskies

Washington head coach Chris Petersen in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon State Beavers in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Four-star offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten verbally committed to Washington on Friday.

Rosengarten (6-7, 275) had more than 20 offers, including Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Oklahoma. But three weeks ago, he narrowed his list down to UW and Pac-12 rival Oregon.





The Huskies came out on top this time.





“After much time and consideration I am excited to announce that I am 100% committed to play football at the UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON!! Go Dawgs,” Rosengarten tweeted.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Rosengarten (Valor Christian) will come to UW from Littleton, Colo. He is considered by 247Sports to be the No. 2 player in Colorado as well as the No. 11 offensive tackle and the No. 92 player in the country.





He is the fifth member of UW’s 2020 class, joining four-star quarterback Ethan Garbers, four-star tight end Mark Redman, three-star offensive tackle Gaard Memmelaar, three-star athlete Sawyer Racanelli and three-star running back Jayveon Clowney.



