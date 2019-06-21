Three-star 2020 linebacker Carson Bruener commits to Huskies

Washington head coach Chris Petersen walks the sidelines. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

It didn’t take long for Carson Bruener to make his decision.

On Friday — just days after earning an offer from Washington — the 2020 three-star linebacker out of Redmond High School vewrbally committed to the Huskies. Bruener (6-2, 205), the son of former UW tight end Mark Bruener, made his announcement on Twitter.





Bruener is considered by 247Sports to be the No. 10 player in Washington and the No. 38 inside linebacker in the country. He chose the Huskies over offers from Oregon, Cal, Colorado, Wisconsin, Washington State, Northwestern, Arizona and Utah, among others.





Bruener is the seventh member of UW’s 2020 class and the first defensive commit. He’s the second in-state commit, joining three-star athlete Sawyer Racenelli (Brush Prairie, Wa.).





Mark Bruener played for the Huskies from 1991-1994. He finished his college career 90 catches for 1,012 yards and four touchdowns. He was then selected by Pittsburgh in the 1995 NFL Draft. He stayed with the Steelers for nine seasons before signing with Houston and playing for the Texans from 2004-2009.