UW officially unveils new Adidas football uniforms

Washington unveiled its Adidas football uniforms on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Courtesy Washington Athletics

Washington officially unveiled its new Adidas football uniforms on Wednesday.

The Huskies are now an Adidas branded school. The 10-year deal worth $119 million began on July 1, ending a 20-year relationship with Nike.

In a morning release, UW said the “uniforms blend the school’s celebrated history with the future.” Inspired by the Huskies’ ‘W’ logo, the uniforms feature an “Angle of Pursuit” theme. The numbering system was inspired by classic uniforms from the Coach Don James era and was designed to complement UW’s Husky Bold typeface.

“As we look to the future, we wanted to infuse subtle, yet premium details that would connect the entire University of Washington community,” Adidas Senior Design Director Todd Rolak said in the release. “These creative storytelling elements became the “Angle of Pursuit” direction behind our design, and this new theeme highlights the iconic W, what it means to be a Husky athlete and the next chapter of UW football.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Husky head coach Chris Petersen said in the release that Adidas and UW’s staff worked together in order to strike a balance between “exciting new uniforms” and honoring UW”s football tradition.

“We’re excited to kick off the 2019 season with these new uniforms,” Petersen said. “We hope you like them too!”

The uniforms pay homage to the Huskies’ undefeated 1991 Rose Bowl team by bringing back the classic purple and white colorways. According to the release, the three purple stripes on the sleeve caps use an iridescent film to “convey the look and feel of a king’s velvet robe.” A rain pattern accents the numbers, which is a reference to climate in the Pacific Northwest.

Beyond appearance, the Primeknit body-mapping creates a ribbed pattern that produces a refined fit while Climacool technology allows for enhanced breathability and cooling zones. Primeknit finishes have also been worked into the collar, sleeve cuff and hem for advanced comfort and range of motion. Silicon grip patterns on the inside of the shoulders will lock pads in place.

The adizero 5-Star gloves feature a ‘W’ logo on the palms. The Huskies will also wear adizero and FREAK cleats in team colors.

Fans can see the new uniforms up close on Wednesday. The ship featuring them will be docked in Husky Harbor throughout the day and open to the public.

Several other uniforms will be unveiled next month: Women’s soccer (Aug. 6), volleyball (Aug. 9), men’s soccer (Aug. 13) and cross country (Aug. 28).