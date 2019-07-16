Emerald Ridge’s Mosiah Nasili-Kite dismissed from UW

Emerald Ridge defensive end Mosiah Nasili-Liu committed to Washington on Thursday evening. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite has been dismissed from the Washington’s football program due to a violation of team rules, the university announced on Tuesday.

UW said it would have no further comment about the decision.

Nasili-Kite (formerly Nasili-Liu) attended Emerald Ridge High School in Puyallup. A former three-star recruit, Nasili-Kite was part of the 2018 recruiting class and redshirted last season.

Nasili-Kite orginally commited to Utah but flipped to UW shortly after the Huskies offered him a scholarship.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Huskies now have 11 defensive lineman on their roster.