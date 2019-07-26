Four-star offensive lineman Geirean Hatchett commits to Huskies

Washington Head Coach Chris Petersen walks the sideline during the game. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Washington added its fourth offensive lineman to the Class of 2020 when Ferndale’s Geirean Hatchett committed on Friday afternoon.

A four-star offensive guard, Hatchett (6-5, 275) is the fourth offensive lineman in the class. He joins four-star center Myles Murao, four-star tackle Roger Rosengarten and three-star guard Gaard Memmelaar. The group forms one of the top offensive line classes in hte country and between the 2019 and 2020 class, UW has signed six four-star offensive linemen.

“I want to thank my family for all their love and support throughout my life,” Hatchett wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for all the time and trips to colleges to make sure I would choose the school that was best for me. Thank you for everything. “With that being said, I’ve made my decision. I’m staying home … Go Dawgs!”

Hatchett is considered by 247Sports to be the No. 6 offensive guard in the country and the No. 6 player in the state of Washington. He chose the Huskies over offers from Oklahoma, Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Stanford, Texas, USC and UCLA, among others.

UW’s 2020 class is ranked No. 20 in the country and No. 2 in the Pac-12 by 247Sports. Oregon currently has the top-ranked class in the conference.