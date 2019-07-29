‘I’m staying home,’ highly sought after Whatcom County football recruit says in tweet

Offensive lineman Geirean Hatchett, 17, stands for a portrait at Ferndale High School in January. Hatchett announced Friday that he plans to play football for the University of Washington. lacey.young@bellinghamherald.com

With many of the top college football programs in the country sending scholarship offers his way, Ferndale senior lineman Geirean Hatchett could have gone just about anywhere he wanted in the country.

Instead, he said, “I’m staying home,” via Twitter on Friday afternoon, July 26.

Hatchett, one of the most sought after recruits Whatcom County has ever produced, announced his commitment to play college football at the University of Washington.

He will have to wait until the NCAA’s early signing period begins Dec. 18 to make it official and ink a National Letter of Intent.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hatchett told the Tacoma News Tribune in January that he had received more than two dozen offers.

On April 10, Hatchett tweeted that he’d narrowed his decision down to five finalists — Stanford, Notre Dame, Washington, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

Thank you to all of the coaches that have recruited me. Very thankful for all the opportunities that have come my way. With that being said these are the 5 schools that I will be focusing on as my recruiting process continues! #cardclass20 #GoIrish #PurpleReign #GoBucks #20Deep pic.twitter.com/ZyM8MulFkk — Geirean (@GeireanHatchett) April 10, 2019

On Friday, Hatchett further whittled that list down to his choice.

“I would like to thank all of the coaches that have recruited me over the past two years,” Hatchett said in the tweet. “The opportunities that have been given to me are absolutely amazing, and I will forever be grateful.”

Hatchett is the fourth offensive lineman to commit to the Huskies from the Class of 2020, joining four-star center Myles Murao, four-star tackle Roger Rosengarten and three-star guard Gaard Memmelaar.

Hatchett has been a two-way starter for the Golden Eagles since his freshman season — the first lineman to do so under coach Jamie Plenkovich.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound four-star prospect is expected to play offensive guard, according to 247sports.com, which has him rated the seventh-best offensive guard prospect in the nation, the 204th best prospect overall and the fourth-best in the state.

With accolades like that, it’s no wonder Hatchett had the most offers in school history — bettering the nine that quarterback Jake Locker received 14 years earlier.

Like Locker, who went on to play for UW, Hatchett has decided to stay close to home.

“I want to thank my coaches at Ferndale High School for all of the advice, support with college coaches and the coaching they have given me since my freshman year,” Hatchett said in the tweet. “I also want to thank my coaches from the early days of junior tackle and middle school NCYFL (North Cascade Youth Football League).”