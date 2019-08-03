Aaron Fuller makes catch of the day and other news from Day 2 of Huskies fall camp

Washington Huskies wide receiver Aaron Fuller (2) makes a catch at University of Washington fall practice at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Washington returned to the field for Day 2 of fall camp on Saturday.

It was a good outing for the Huskies’ offense with the quarterbacks — and several wide receivers — finding their moments.

Let’s start with the biggest one.

Senior wide receiver Aaron Fuller made the day’s most impressive catch. During an 11-on-11 period, Jake Haener launched a 40-yard pass to Fuller along the sideline with Trent McDuffie in coverage. Fuller made a diving, tumbling catch that drew cheers from the offensive sideline. After practice, Fuller said he landed on the ball, which knocked the wind out of him. Earlier in practice, Fuller also hauled in a laser from Jacob Eason up the seam with Kyler Gordon in coverage.

Asked about his big reception, Fuller said: “We’re trying to stretch the field at all times, whenever we can. Haener threw a great ball. The line blocked really well. It set up perfect.”









Eason was the first quarterback to play with the first-team offense but both Eason and Haener saw time with the starters. Jacob Sirmon took some snaps, too. One of Eason’s best throws went to tight end Jack Westover over the middle of the field. With Dominique Hampton in tight coverage, the ball hit Westover perfectly in stride.

Haener appeared to find a favorite target in tight end Hunter Bryant, finding him several times across the middle.

It was a sunny but windy day at UW’s practice field and Eason said that required some adjustment, especially with the brand new Adidas balls. “With the new balls especially and the wind off the water, you have to kind of guide that out at the beginning of practice so it doesn’t mess with you in the team periods,” Eason said, “but it does have a little effect.”









Speaking of those Adidas footballs, Eason said there is a slight difference from the Nike balls the Huskies were used to. “Every different brand makes a little bit different football,” he said. “It’s just like I said getting back out here we’re getting used to the new footballs. We’ll get them down.”









There were a few defensive plays of note during 11-on-11. Linebacker Josh Calvert broke up a Jacob Sirmon pass intended for Westover. Defensive back also Kyler Gordon batted away a Dylan Morris pass intended for Taj Davis. Also on defense, Ariel Ngata and John Clark combined for a touch sack of Jake Haener. Myles Rice and Ryan Bowman each got to Eason on separate occasions.

During 7-on-7, Eason launched a pass intended for Aaron Fuller deep along the right sideline but it was a slight overthrow and Elijah Molden was able to bat it away. On the next play, Eason looked for Fuller deep again, this time near the center of the field. It hit Fuller right on his hands but he couldn’t haul it in. Marquis Spiker also had a dropped pass and Trey Lowe, whose impressive one-handed catch was a highlight on Friday, had a deep ball slip through his hands, too.

As head coach Chris Petersen will (often) tell you, running backs are the most difficult players to evaluate during practice, especially when there’s no tackling. But Salvon Ahmed still managed to show off his speed and elusiveness by bursting up the middle and slipping by would-be tacklers on several occasions.









Wide receiver Chico McClatcher, who stepped away from the team for personal reasons after playing in eight games last year, had several receptions on Saturday. He also took a hand-off from Haener during the first 11-on-11 period and then broke through the defense up the sideline. Strength and conditioning coach Tim Socha liked what he saw, yelling “There you go, Chico! I see you Chico!” as the Huskies reset. McClatcher also caught a 15-yard pass from Sirmon in tight coverage.





The first-team offensive line looked the same. From left to right: Trey Adams, Luke Wattenberg, Nick Harris, Jaxson Kirkland and Jared Hilbers. On the second team, Henry Roberts and Matteo Mele rotated between center and left tackle. On defense, Myles Bryant and Cam Williams remained the No. 1 safeties. Gordon and Keith Taylor also remained as the No. 1 cornerbacks with Elijah Molden at nickel. Dominique Hampton and McDuffie were the No. 2 corners with Brandon McKinney and Alex Cook as the No. 2 safeties and Isaiah Gilchrist at nickel.

Peyton Henry made his field goal attempt from about 36 yards out while Tim Horn missed. At the end of practice, both attempted field goals from 38 yards out. Henry went 2-for-5 while Horn was 3-for-3.