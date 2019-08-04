Jacob Eason stands out, defense shines and more from Day 3 of Huskies fall camp

Jacob Eason talks after spring practice Washington's Jacob Eason talks after spring practice about sitting out last season and this year's quarterback competition. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Washington's Jacob Eason talks after spring practice about sitting out last season and this year's quarterback competition.

The third day of Washington’s fall camp was a good one for quarterback Jacob Eason, who threw the first and only touchdown pass of the day.

But it was the defense that truly shined on Sunday, finishing with four interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Here’s what you need to know from Day 3:

As usual, Jake Haener and Jacob Eason both took snaps with the No. 1 offense but Haener was the first quarterback to head out with the first team.









During his first 11-on-11 appearance, Jacob Eason scrambled under pressure but was able to find Chico McClatcher along the left sideline. When Eason returned for his next series, he opened with a pass to Bryant up the seam with Elijah Molden in tight coverage. He then found Bryant again two plays later, hitting from cross-field for a 25-yard gain.









In Eason’s next appearance, he opened with a pass to Bryant that was nearly intercepted by Bryant was able to hold on. Eason then found Bryant again two plays later, hitting him cross-field for a 25-yard gain.

Eason’s best throw of the day came in the final 11-on-11 period when he found Chico McClatcher for a 42-yard touchdown up the right sideline.









The final snap of the day sailed over Eason’s head. He wasn’t able to corral it and Isaiah Gilchrist scooped it up before running to the end zone for a defensive touchdown.









Haener’s best throw of the day was a pass to tight end Hunter Bryant in stride down the right sideline. Later, a bad snap had Haener under pressure from Josiah Bronson and Tuli Letuligasenoa, but he was able to scramble and find Richard Newton for a short gain. Haener then found Ty Jones over the middle, who almost broke free into the open field before he was tripped up.









In his final series, Haener fumbled the snap on the first play. Later, though, he did find Quinten Pounds for a about a 35-yard gain and a first down. Haener then found Terrell Bynum deep to continue a promising drive. But then Haener’s pass intended for Bryant in the end zone was jumped by Myles Bryant. It was Bryant’s first interception of fall camp.

Jacob Sirmon was nearly intercepted during the first 11-on-11 period but Mishael Powell dropped the ball intended for Jordan Chin.









During Dylan Morris’ second appearance in 11-on-11, he hit redshirt junior Fatu Sua-Godinet deep, which brought a big cheer from the offense. During that same series, Morris attempted a pass to converted wide receiver Corey Luciano, who was immediately — and likely unintentionally — hit by Kyler Gordon. Luciano couldn’t hold on to the ball after the contact.









Molden’s first interception of the day, and of fall camp, came during 7-on-7. Just a few plays into Haener’s first series, Molden made a leaping grab on a ball intended for tight end Devin Culp. Molden added another interception in the final 11-on-11 period, jumping the route and picking off a Haener pass intended for Aaron Fuller.









During Eason’s time running 7-on-7, it appeared that Powell came up with an interception on a ball intended for Marquis Spiker. But the officials called pass interference, which had several members of the Huskies’ defense yelling, “Wave that off!” from the sideline.









Freshman defensive back Nick Juran got his second interception of the fall, but it was controversial. The ball bounces off the hands of Puka Nacua and Juran was able to — possibly — grab it before it hit the ground. While the officials waved it off as an incomplete pass, head coach Chris Petersen later blew his horn, which indicates an interception.









Sean McGrew had one of the days’ best runs. After getting the hand-off fro Haener and running into traffic, he was able to spin, reverse and break free to the other side of the field for a first down. Newton also had some solid runs, including one where he got outside for what would’ve been a large gain had play continued.