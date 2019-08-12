Four-star WR Rome Odunze commits to Huskies

Washington Head Coach Chris Petersen walks the sideline during the game. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Four-star wide receiver Rome Odunze committed to Washington on Monday.

Odunze (6-3, 200), out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nev., is considered the No. 2 player in Nevada and the No. 50 wide receiver in the country by 247Sports. He chose the Huskies over offers from Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, UCLA, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Stanford and UNLV, among others.

Odunze (6-3, 200) is 16th member of the Huskies’ 2020 class, which is now ranked No. 18 nationally and No. 2 in the Pac-12. He’s the third wide receiver to commit, joining four-star Jalen McMillan (Fresno, Calif.) and three-star Sawyer Racanelli (Brush Prairie, Wash.).

Odunze caught 60 passes for 1,347 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior last season, according to MaxPreps.

UW added two wide receivers in the Class of 2019 in four-star Puka Nacua and three-star Taj Davis.