How to watch the UW men’s basketball team play in Italy

University of Washington head coach Mike Hopkins coaches the team in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

The Washington men’s basketball team will play its first game in Italy on Thursday.

The Huskies are on a foreign tour that began on Aug. 12 and will run through Aug 22. They are currently in Rome where they’ll play two games before heading to Florence for an additional two games in six days. In total, UW will play four games against Italian Series A teams, starting with Thursday’s game against Centro Sportivo Tellene at 12 p.m. PT.

The Huskies finished last season 27-9, winning the Pac-12 regular season championship and reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament. They are replacing four starters and five out of their top six leading scorers, including Pac-12 and Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Matisse Thybulle and Pac-12 Player of the Year Jaylen Nowell. Both were selected in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The Huskies’ top-10 2019 recruiting class will be making its debut in Italy, led by five-star center Isaiah Stewart and five-star forward Jaden McDaniels. UW also added four-star small wing RaeQuan Battle and three-star guard Marcus Tsohonis.

Junior forward Hameier Wright, who averaged 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds last season, is UW’s only returning starter. The Huskies’ leading returning scorer is junior guard Nahziah Carter, who averaged 8.1 points and 2.4 rebounds last year.

Center Sam Timmins and Kentucky transfer point guard Quade Green traveled to Italy but won’t be able to play since both participated in foreign tours within the past three years. Timmins went on UW’s last trip while Green traveled to the Bahamas with Kentucky last year.

Here is a complete look at UW’s schedule in Italy. All games will be available on FloHoops live stream.

Game 1



UW vs. Italian A Series team (Centro Sportivo Tellene)



Thursday, Aug. 15 (12 p.m. PT)

Game 2



UW vs. Italian Series A Team (Villa Pamphili Via Di Vigna Girelli)



Friday, Aug. 16 (10 a.m. PT)

Game 3



UW vs. Italian Series A Team (Palazzetto Dello Sport Via Fermi)



Sunday, Aug. 18 (10 a.m. PT)

Game 4



UW vs. Italian Series A Team (Palaestra Viale Achille Sclavo)



Tuesday, Aug. 20 (10 a.m. PT)