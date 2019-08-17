Four-star cornerback Jacobe Covington commits to Huskies

Defensive backs coach Jimmy Lake calls out during a drill at the Spring Game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, April 27, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Washington added another defensive back to its 2020 recruiting class on Saturday as four-star cornerback Jacobe Covington announced he was committing to the Huskies.

Covington (6-1, 193) is out of Saguaro High in Scottsdale, Ariz., the same school that produced former UW cornerback and Arizona Cardinals second-round pick Byron Murphy. He’s considered by 247Sports composite to be the No. 13 cornerback in the country, the No. 5 player in the nation and the No. 202 overall player in his class.

“I’m one of the first in my family to go to college for free, off a scholarship,” Covington said in the commitment video he released on Twitter. “I’m very blessed to be in this situation. I’m grateful. I worked very hard to get here.

“For a very long time, I really relied on my talent. It put me through everything. I think one day I just woke up and I was like, ‘I’ve got guys beating me that shouldn’t be beating me in these conditioning races, making plays on me. I can’t let this dude outplay me. I need my bag.’

“I started working harder and harder. At the end of the day, when you line up against somebody and we’re both tired, the amount of work you put in is going to decide who wins the rep, who makes the play.”

Covington chose the Huskies over offers Oklahoma, Arizona State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon and Washington State, among others.

Covington is the 17th member of a UW class that is now ranked No. 19 in the country and No. 2 in the Pac-12. He’s fourth defensive commit and the second defensive back in the class, joining three-star St. John Bosco cornerback James Smith.