UW lands another 2020 defensive back in three-star Makell Esteen

Defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake talks with the defense during University of Washington fall practice at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Three-star 2020 defensive back Makell Esteen picked Washington on Sunday, becoming the second defensive back in as many days to commit to the Huskies.

Four-star cornerback Jacobe Covington committed to UW on Saturday.

Esteen (6-1, 170) is considered by 247Sports composite to be the No. 38 safety in the country and the No. 48 player in California. He chose the Huskies over offers from Oregon, Cal, Arizona State, Utah, Wisconsin and UCLA, among others.

Esteen is the third defensive back in UW’s 2020 class, joining Covington and three-star St. John Bosco cornerback James Smith. He’s the fifth defensive commit and the eighth commit from California, the most from any state.

The Huskies’ class is now ranked No. 17 in the country and second in the Pac-12.