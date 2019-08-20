Huskies land another 2020 defensive back in three-star cornerback Elijah Jackson

Washington co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake works with players at the first practice of spring football for the NCAA college team Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) AP

Elijah Jackson is following Lawndale High School teammate Makell Esteen to Washington.

Esteen, a three-star safety in the Class of 2020, committed to UW on Sunday. Two days later, three-star cornerback Jackson (6-2, 175) picked the Huskies, too.

With Jackson’s commitment on Tuesday, UW has now landed three defensive backs in the last four days. Four-star cornerback Jacobe Covington committed on Saturday.

Jackson is considered by 247Sports composite to be the No. 48 cornerback in the country and the No. 53 player in California. He previously his list to four schools: UW, UCLA, Cal and Utah but he also had offers from Arizona State, Boise State, Texas Tech and Oregon State, among others.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jackson finished his junior season with 64 tackles, three interceptions, six passes defended, four tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries. On offense, he caught 14 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns.

UW’s 2020 class is currently ranked No. 17 in the country and No. 2 in the Pac-12. With the addition of Jackson, the Huskies have eight commits from California — the most from any state. Esteen was the fourth defensive back to verbally commit and the sixth defensive prospect overall.