Huskies release depth chart ahead of season opener against Eastern Washington

Chris Petersen names Jacob Eason UW’s starting quarterback Washington head coach Chris Petersen announces that Jacob Eason has been named the Huskies' starting quarterback. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Washington head coach Chris Petersen announces that Jacob Eason has been named the Huskies' starting quarterback.

Washington released its depth chart on Monday morning ahead of the season opener against Eastern Washington on Saturday.

As head coach Chris Petersen announced on Friday, junior Jacob Eason will be the Huskies starting quarterback. Because of Jake Haener’s decision to leave the program, redshirt freshman Jacob Sirmon will serve as his backup.

Some other highlights include:

Unsurprisingly, Salvon Ahmed is listed as UW’s starting running back with Sean McGrew listed as his backup. Expect Kamari Pleasant to also take some carries. The distribution will be interesting to watch here. Former running back Myles Gaskin averaged 18.2 carries per game over his four-year career including 21.6 carries per game last season. We should find out over the first few games whether the carries will be more spread out this season.









Tight ends Hunter Bryant and Cade Otton are listed on the depth chart with an ‘or’ separating them. The two combine to give UW one of best tight end tandems in the country. Don’t be surprised if they play significant snaps together this season. Both head coach Chris Petersen and tight ends coach Jordan Paopao have raved about how well they complement each other.









Take a look at the depth chart in the secondary and you’ll find plenty of freshmen. One of them, safety Cameron Williams, will be the first true freshman to start in UW’s secondary since Taylor Rapp in 2016. Freshman Trent McDuffie is listed as Kyler Gordon’s backup at cornerback while classmate Asa Turner is the No. 2 nickel back behind Elijah Molden. Redshirt freshman Kyler Gordon will start at cornerback alongside Keith Taylor.









Redshirt freshman Matteo Mele is listed as the backup at both center and right guard. Henry Roberts is the backup left tackle while Victor Curne is listed as the backup right tackle. Sophomore Henry Bainivalu surprisingly wasn’t listed.









Levi Onwuzurike and Josiah Bronson will start on the defensive line with Tuli Letuligasenoa and Benning Potoa’e listed as the backups.









Chico McClatcher played in eight games last season before stepping away from football for personal reasons. He returned to have a strong spring and fall and on Monday, he found himself listed as a starting wide receiver. Seniors Andre Baccellia and Aaron Fuller joined him. Junior Ty Jones, senior Quinten Pounds and sophomore Terrell Bynum were listed as backups. Jones was returning from a left hand injury this fall. Asked if he was 100 percent, Petersen said he’s “been working back.”

UW’s complete depth chart is listed below

OFFENSE

WR

5 ANDRE BACCELLIA. . . . . Sr., 5-10, 175, Thousand Oaks, Calif.



20 Ty Jones . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Jr., 6-4, 213, Provo, Utah

LT

72 TREY ADAMS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . Sr., 6-8, 314, Wenatchee, Wash.



59 Henry Roberts . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Sr., 6-6, 295, Bellevue, Wash.

LG

76 LUKE WATTENBERG. . . . . Jr., 6-5, 300, Trabuco Canyon, Calif.



68 M.J. Ale . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . RSFr., 6-6, 352, Tacoma, Wash.

C

56 NICK HARRIS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Sr., 6-1, 302, Inglewood, Calif.



78 Matteo Mele . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . RSFr., 6-5, 305, Tucson, Ariz.

RG

51 JAXSON KIRKLAND. . . . . . . . . . . . So., 6-7, 315, Portland, Ore.



78 Matteo Mele . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . RSFr., 6-5, 305, Tucson, Ariz.

RT

70 JARED HILBERS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . Sr., 6-7, 313, Beaverton, Ore.



79 Victor Curne . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . RSFr., 6-3, 320, Houston, Texas

TE

87 CADE OTTON OR. . . . . . . . . . . . So., 6-5, 246, Tumwater, Wash.



1 HUNTER BRYANT. . . . . . . . . . . . Jr., 6-2, 239, Issaquah, Wash.

QB

10 JACOB EASON. . . . . . . . . . . Jr., 6-6, 227, Lake Stevens, Wash.



11 Jacob Sirmon . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . RSFr., 6-5, 234, Bothell, Wash.

TB

26 SALVON AHMED. . . . . . . . . . . . . Jr., 5-11, 195, Kirkland, Wash.



25 Sean McGrew . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Jr., 5-7, 186, Torrance, Calif.

WR

2 AARON FULLER. . . . . . . . . . . . Sr., 5-11, 188, McKinney, Texas



21 Quinten Pounds . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Sr., 6-0, 176, Cypress, Calif.

WR

6 CHICO McCLATCHER. . . . . . Sr., 5-8, 183, Federal Way, Wash.



4 Terrell Bynum . . . . . . . . . . . . . So., 6-1, 189, Long Beach, Calif.

DEFENSE

OLB



55 RYAN BOWMAN. . . . . . . . . . . . . Jr., 6-0, 277, Bellevue, Wash.



41 Myles Rice . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Jr. 6-3, 250, Houston, Texas

DL

95 LEVI ONWUZURIKE. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Jr., 6-3, 293, Allen, Texas



91 Tuli Letuligasenoa . . . . . . . . . . . RSFr., 6-2, 318, Concord, Calif.

DL

90 JOSIAH BRONSON. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Sr., 6-3, 291, Kent, Wash.



8 Benning Potoa’e . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Sr., 6-3, 290, DuPont, Wash.

OLB

9 JOE TRYON. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . So., 6-5, 262, Renton, Wash.



52 Ariel Ngata . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . So., 6-3, 213, Reno, Nev.

LB

30 KYLER MANU. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Sr., 6-1, 246, Pocatello, Idaho



43 Jackson Sirmon . . . . . . . . . . RSFr., 6-3, 238, Brentwood, Tenn.

LB

13 BRANDON WELLINGTON. . . . . . . . . Sr., 6-0, 226, Kent, Wash.



53 MJ Tafisi . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . RSFr., 6-0, 235, West Jordan, Utah

DB

16 CAMERON WILLIAMS. . . . . . . Fr., 6-0, 191, Bakersfield, Calif.



23 Brandon McKinney . . . . . . . . . . . . . Jr., 6-0, 201, Orange, Calif.

DB

5 MYLES BRYANT. . . . . . . . . . . . . . Sr., 5-8, 185, Pasadena, Calif.



11 Alex Cook . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . So., 6-1, 203, Sacramento, Calif.

DB

27 KEITH TAYLOR. . . . . . . . . . . . . . Jr., 6-3, 195, Long Beach, Calif.



21 Dominique Hampton . . . . . . . . . RSFr., 6-2, 208, Glendale, Ariz.

DB

19 KYLER GORDON. . . . . . . . . . . . RSFr., 6-0, 190, Mukilteo, Wash.



22 Trent McDuffie . . . . . . . . . . . Fr., 5-11, 185, Westminster, Calif.

DB

3 ELIJAH MOLDEN. . . . . . . . . . . . . Jr., 5-11, 190, West Linn, Ore.



20 Asa Turner . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Fr., 6-3, 191, Carlsbad, Calif.

SPECIALISTS

PK

47 PEYTON HENRY. . . . . . . . . . . . . . So., 5-11, 197, Danville, Calif.



37 Tim Horn . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Fr., 6-2, 211, Honolulu, Hawai’i

P

32 JOEL WHITFORD. . . . . . Sr., 6-3, 209, Neerim South, Australia

KOR

25 SEAN McGREW. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Jr., 5-7, 186, Torrance, Calif.



6 Chico McClatcher . . . . . . . . Sr., 5-8, 183, Federal Way, Wash.

PR

2 AARON FULLER OR. . . . . . . . Sr., 5-11, 188, McKinney, Texas



6 CHICO McCLATCHER. . . . . . Sr., 5-8, 183, Federal Way, Wash.

LS

49 A.J. CARTY. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Sr., 6-2, 243, Santa Ana, Calif.

HLD

46 RACE PORTER. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Jr., 6-2, 183, Seattle, Wash.