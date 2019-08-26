Huskies’ quarterback situation ‘more clear-cut’ after Jake Haener’s departure

Chris Petersen on Jake Haener’s transfer from UW Washington head coach Chris Petersen discusses the transfer of backup quaterback Jake Haener. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Washington head coach Chris Petersen discusses the transfer of backup quaterback Jake Haener.

Jacob Sirmon wasn’t supposed to appear on Washington’s season-opening depth chart.

But there was his name on Monday morning, slotted just below Jacob Eason’s at quarterback. A few days ago, Jake Haener occupied that spot. But on Saturday, just about 24 hours after head coach Chris Petersen announced Eason as the starting quarterback, Haener decided to leave the program.

Now all evidence of Haener’s time at UW has been erased.

“Yeah, timing is a little bit awkward,” Petersen said Monday about Haener’s transfer. “That was a bit surprising.”

The battle between Haener and Eason lasted from spring to the final days of fall camp. On Friday, Peteren said Haener had earned the opportunity to play and would definitely see the field during Saturday’s season opener against Eastern Washington.

While Petersen acknowledged Sirmon’s improvement, he added that Haener’s departure would alter the plan to use two quarterbacks. It will also change the strategy for the Huskies going forward. Petersen previously didn’t rule out Haener seeing snaps beyond the season opener. That’s obviously off the table now — and it could affect Eason’s mindset.

“It certainly can help the whole dynamics when things are more clear-cut in terms of, you kind of got a pecking order going forward,” Petersen said. “Like I said before, I think all those guys did a nice job. They were all good to each other in the room and supported each other. At the end of the day, (Haener’s) got to make a decision for himself, and he did it.”

As a senior at Bothell High School, Sirmon completed 132-of-227 passes for 2,061 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. A four-star prospect, he was considered by 247Sports to be the No. 4 player in Washington and the No. 8 pro-style quarterback nationally in his class.

Asked about his confidence in Sirmon, Petersen offered a wry grin.

“I think all those quarterbacks had a pretty good fall camp and made a lot of progress since spring,” he said. “I’m smiling because it was all about our starting quarterback, now we’ve already moved on to our backup quarterback. Can we start with that and stay there? Let’s go to the third-stringer. We’ll see. It’s time to play and see what guys can do.”

OK, so how’s his confidence in Eason then?

“Exactly,” Petersen said. “That’s the question, right? A lot.”

Haener was the second quarterback the Huskies lost this offseason as redshirt freshman Colson Yankoff transferred to UCLA in June. Sirmon also briefly placed his name in the transfer portal around the same time but ultimately decided to return to UW. True freshman Dylan Morris is the only other quarterback currently on the roster.

Next year, the Huskies will bring in four-star quarterback Ethan Garbers. Five-star Kennedy Catholic quarterback Sam Huard — considered by 247Sports to be the No. 11 player in the country — is already committed for 2021. With the amount of recent transfers, Petersen said the coaches are monitoring their approach for recruiting quarterbacks.

“You see it across the country, one spot to the next, the guy’s out,” he said. “So it’s something that’s part of what’s going on right now. It would be naive of us to not pay attention to the dynamics of that room in particular.”

Still, he said, it’s difficult to limit the amount of quarterbacks in a competition.

“You can’t have one guy,” Petersen said. “That’s not going to work for us. There’s always going to be a handful of guys competing at the position and so, what’s the best order and how that works, that’s never going to be scripted to like that. That’s not how it works.

“But do we need to pay attention to it and have a strategy to help the situation? Absolutely. What that looks like I think is to be determined.”