Jacob Eason lives up to hype as Huskies top Eastern Washington 47-14

Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason (10) and Washington Huskies wide receiver Andre Baccellia (5) celebrate Baccellia’s touchdown catch during the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Eastern Washington Eagles in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Jacob Eason’s most impressive throw fell incomplete.

After corralling a bad snap in the second quarter, Eason launched a ball 64 yards down field toward senior wide receiver Aaron Fuller. Fuller looked up, watching as the ball seemingly disappeared above the clouds before dropping on the field in front of him.

“I swear to you it came from heaven. … I don’t know how he did it,” Fuller said afterward, “but he did it with ease.”

Eason made a lot of things look easy in Washington’s 47-14 victory over Eastern Washington on Saturday.

The Huskies’ new starting quarterback completed 27-of-36 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns, setting the record for the most passing yards in a UW debut. Only three players have passed for more than 300 yards in their first game with the Huskies. His four touchdowns were the most in a UW season opener since Brock Huard in 1998.

“Certainly in the opener you’ve got a lot of emotions going on,” said offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan. “I liked how he was in-game. I liked how how he was on the sidelines. I thought he took it one drive at a time and I hope we can build on that.”

UW scored on its first offensive series as redshirt freshman Newton went 23-yards out of the wildcat on his first collegiate touch. The touchdown was appropriately celebrated, but there was something else fans were waiting to see. And they didn’t have to wait much longer.

After UW’s defense held Eastern Washington to a three-and-out, Eason let it fly. On the first play of the next series, he dropped a perfectly-placed 50-yard pass into the hands of Andre Baccellia for a touchdown.

The buzz in the stadium was palpable.

This was the moment everyone came for.

“It’s been a long time, long-time coming,” Eason said. “I was super excited to be back out there with the guys and just go have some fun.”

With UW leading 14-0, Eason threw a 7-yard fade to Aaron Fuller near the back left corner of the end zone with 4:17 left in the first quarter. Fuller made the catch of the game, managing to haul the ball in with one hand and get a foot down as he was falling out of bounds.

The touchdown gave the Huskies a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. They expanded it to 28-0 with an 8-play, 80-yard drive capped by a 10-yard pass from Eason to senior wide receiver Chico McClatcher. It was McClatcher’s first touchdown since the Pac-12 championship game in December 2016. McClatcher stepped away from the team for personal reasons after right games last season.

Eastern Washington got on the board before the half, but the Huskies still went into the break with a 28-7 advantage.

With 11:35 left in the third quarter, Eason found Fuller again — this time from 18-yards out — and Fuller was able to get a foot down in-bounds. Fuller finished with five receptions for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

After UW scored on a 1-yard rush from Salvon Ahmed, Eastern Washington scored its second and final touchdown of the game on a 4-yard run from Antoine Custer with 14:12 left in the game. Late in the fourth quarter, the Huskies added a 22-yard field goal from Peyton Henry and true freshman Laiatu Latu forced a safety.

Eight players caught a pass for the Huskies, led Andre Baccellia’s six receptions for 84 yards. Richard Newton paced UW on the ground with 12 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown.

“I think the nature of what we’re doing, I think certainly a lot of different guys are going to get opportunities be it personnel groups or different formations,” Hamdan said. “I think Jacob did a really nice job of distributing the ball.”