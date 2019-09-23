Chris Petersen sees progress from Jacob Eason, Huskies’ passing game

Chris Petersen reflects on win over BYU Washington head coach Chris Petersen reflects on Saturday's win over BYU. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Washington head coach Chris Petersen reflects on Saturday's win over BYU.

Two weeks after the loss to Cal, Washington head coach Chris Petersen revisited the topic of all those dropped passes.

On Monday, he was asked if there was an adjustment period for the receivers to get used to quarterback Jacob Eason’s big arm. But Petersen wasn’t buying it. All he could say, really, was that it was difficult to explain certain games.

And then he reflected on the nearly three-hour lightning delay that interrupted the matchup with Cal.

“Maybe it’s because of lightning, I don’t know,” he said with a wry grin. “They’re scared of lightning and dropped balls. I don’t know. Go back to the next game, they catch it. I don’t know.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Whatever happened against Cal, it wasn’t an issue against Hawaii. And in the win over BYU on Saturday, the Huskies’ passing game looked as good as it has all season — an assertion that Petersen didn’t disagree with.

“I think there was good progress there,” Petersen said. “Probably collectively as a group, the quarterback to the wide outs, I thought those guys caught the ball well. Obviously Jacob (Eason) threw it in there pretty well. As a group, pretty good.”

Eason completed 24-of-28 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns in the 45-19 victory over BYU. During one stretch in the first half, he completed 13 straight passes. His only miscue was a single interception in the second half. By that point, though, the game was already well in-hand.

Wide receiver Aaron Fuller was his favorite target. Fuller had eight catches for 91 yards and a touchdown. Receiver Andre Baccellia had four receptions for 72 yards while tight end Hunter Bryant finished with four receptions for 49 yards.

Petersen said Eason has been making steady progress since his debut.

“I just think he’s seeing it,” Petersen said. “He’s commanding our offense better. There’s still areas that we’re tightening up. It’s one thing knowing on chalkboards, it’s another when looks are changing, how we’re calling things, always game planning and there is a lot there on a quarterbacks plate.

“So just being more familiar with that and there is some carry over from game to game so that helps with things and certain things are new and we’re always mindful of how much newness to put on somebody’s plate.”

Revisiting running backs

Petersen also reflected on the performance of UW’s running backs against BYU. Without starting running back Salvon Ahmed — who missed the game with a leg injury — Sean McGrew and Richard Newton took the majority of the carries.

McGrew finished with 110 yards on 18 carries. Newton had 83 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, although he fumbled twice. He also caught a touchdown pass.

“I thought (McGrew) was good,” Petersen said. “Like I said after the game, I thought he saw the running lanes really well. I thought he was falling forward and driving his legs and all that.

“Rich Newton did a really good job, too, other than putting the ball on the ground twice, which can cost you the game. I think he’ll learn from that. He’s real tough, runs tough, struggles for extra yards, twisting and falling forward. That’s when the ball can get away from your body and that’s what he’s got to learn.”

One of the fumbles happened out of the wildcat as Newton tried to hand the ball off to McGrew.

“Certain games it’s like, how does that happen?,” Petersen said. “Sean probably leaves a little early, Rich doesn’t grab the ball firm enough. He’s kind of reading what’s going on there, elbow hits the ball. We run that stuff a hundred times. Game reps change things a little bit. Things kind of calm down in practice and things speed up in the game. So that’s one of those learnable moments.”

Petersen said it’s difficult to know if this is the deepest running backs’ room he’s had at UW, especially since Myles Gaskin took the majority of the carries over the last four years.

But he did say this:

“They are all getting more of an opportunity with Miles not being here,” Petersen said. “But I think they’ve gotten better. I think they’ve capitalized. Certainly would like Salvon in the mix, for sure. He helps us.”

Extra points

After the win over BYU, Petersen said that Ahmed had suffered a leg injury before the Hawaii game that had gotten worse. He wasn’t close to playing against the Cougars but Petersen said he was close to returning for USC. On Monday, Petersen said he was “doing really good” and was week to week. … Wide receiver Quinten Pounds, who served a suspension over the past three games, will be available against against the Trojans.