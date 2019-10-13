Offense explodes in second half as Huskies top Arizona 51-27

Washington running back Sean McGrew (25) runs for a first down against Arizona during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) AP

In the beginning, it looked like nothing had changed.

The Washington offense that took the field at Arizona Stadium was the same one that crumbled last week against Stanford. The season-long issues — the red-zone struggles, the dropped passes — lingered in the first half of Saturday’s 51-27 victory over the Wildcats.

The Huskies had just 134 total yards in the first half, reaching the red zone twice and settling for field goals both times. Aaron Fuller dropped a pass. So did freshman receiver Puka Nacua. UW didn’t score a touchdown.

By halftime, Arizona had built a 17-13 advantage. A Husky defense that looked so dominant in the first quarter wilted toward the end of the half, allowing 14 unanswered points. UW seemed dangerously close to collapsing.

But something happened to the Huskies after the break.

The second half drive chart was an offensive dream: Touchdown, punt, touchdown, touchdown, touchdown, field goal, touchdown It was an efficient, relentless, almost breathless stretch.

There was the 3-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jacob Eason to tight end Jack Westover on a drive highlighted by a 28-yard pass from Eason to Nacua.

Then came Salvon Ahmed, reaching the end zone from 4 yards out thanks to a push from his teammates.

Enter Jordan Chin, who caught a 39-yard pass to move UW back into Wildcat territory. And then Eason threw a 22-yard fade to Aaron Fuller, who leaned forward to make the catch before sliding into the end zone.

Then Ahmed scored on a 3-yard run.

Then Peyton Henry hit a 27-yard field goal.

Then Ahmed reached the end zone one last time from 10 yards out.

Arizona did score after the break — a field goal early in the fourth quarter and a touchdown late — but that hardly made a dent on a second half that belonged to the Huskies. The defense held Arizona 360 total yards and limited quarterback Khalil Tate to just 13-of-25 passing for 184 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Tate, who was sacked four times, also rushed for -28 yards. He entered the game as Arizona’s second-leading rusher.

UW finished with 450 yards of total offense, 316 of which came in the second half.

Noteworthy

Redshirt freshman linebacker MJ Tafisi was carted off the field late in the third quarter after making a tackle. Tafisi remained motionless on the field for several minutes and a backboard was immediately brought out. With UW’s entire team gathered around him, Tafisi was eventually lifted onto a cart. As he left the field, he raised his right arm to give the Arizona Stadium crowd a thumbs up. After the game, head coach Chris Petersen said Tafisi was taken to a local hospital where doctors were running final tests. He was hopeful Tafisi would be able to join UW for the flight back to Seattle on Saturday night.