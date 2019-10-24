The good, the bad and everything in between: Examining the Huskies at their first bye week

In the aftermath of Washington’s 35-31 loss to Oregon, the conversation quickly turned to the remainder of the season.

The Huskies opened the year with high expectations: Defending their Pac-12 North title, winning another conference championship, returning to the Rose Bowl or even the College Football Playoff.

The latter of those possibilities disappeared with a 20-19, lightning-delayed loss to Cal in September. The rest remained, at least until UW fell to the Ducks. By dropping its third Pac-12 game, the Huskies all but erased any possibility of back-to-back conference championships. And so, the question was expected: Without a title to play for, what would be the motivation moving forward?

“I feel like we got a good team and we’ve got guys who really love the process of everything,” said senior safety Myles Bryant. “We’re going to stay true to the process and then whatever happens, happens.”

Said head coach Chris Petersen: “We just keep playing. I don’t worry if we win. I don’t worry if we lose in terms of what it means for the end of the season. There is a lot of football left to play. I think we have a lot more to us. We can just keep rolling, and get these guys better. There is a lot of football left. We are going to see things that are weird. We just try to control what we can control.”

The first thing UW can control, as soon as it returns from its first bye week, is a matchup against No. 12 Utah. The Huskies had a two touchdown lead over Oregon before letting the game slip away, mostly in the fourth quarter. The game against the Utes represents another opportunity for a signature win.

Since UW’s first bye week nearly coincided with the middle of the schedule, here’s a look at where the Huskies stand — both for the rest of the season and for the future.

The good

Before his injury against Stanford, redshirt freshman running back Richard Newton was one of the biggest bright spots for the Huskies. He was effective in the red zone and running the Wildcat, which has been much less effective — to put it mildly — without him. In six games, Newton rushed for 326 yards and six touchdowns on 64 carries. He also has a receiving touchdown. It remains to be seen whether Newton will see the field again this season, but he’s shown that the running back position will be in good hands moving forward.

Kicker Peyton Henry has yet to miss a field goal and made a career-long 49-yarder during the loss to Cal. The sophomore struggled at times last season, including missing an attempt at a game-winning field goal against Oregon. But he hasn’t stumbled at all this season, making 33-of-33 extra points and 15-of-15 field goals.

True freshman wide receiver Puka Nacua, a four-star recruit, started flashing his potential with a 28-yard touchdown reception against Hawaii. It took a little longer for Nacua to get more targets, but then he led the Huskies in receiving against Arizona with three catches for 97 yards. Against Oregon, he had three receptions for 43 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown. Other young receivers have shown their promise, too, which bodes well for UW’s future at the position. Sophomore Terrell Bynum had a career-high six receptions for 43 yards in the loss to the Ducks.

The middle

After losing nine starters, UW has inserted plenty of young players into the defense. That’s especially true in the secondary. True freshmen Trent McDuffie and Asa Turner are currently starting at cornerback and safety, respectively. Fellow true freshman Cameron Williams started the first six games at safety. There have been mistakes — missed tackles, penalties, coverage busts that led to touchdowns — but the trio has also shown plenty of promise. Williams still leads the Huskies with three interceptions on the season despite playing sparingly in the last two games. McDuffie has the look of a future All-Pac-12 selection. But they aren’t quite there yet, which has factored into a Huskies’ defense that hasn’t quite lived up to its standards. UW is allowing 21.5 points per game and 372.4 yards per game, which both rank fifth in the Pac-12. The numbers aren’t bad, but they aren’t the numbers of an elite defense like the one the Huskies put on the field last season.

Quarterback Jacob Eason has had outstanding outings, like the win over BYU when he completed 24-of-28 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns. Against Oregon, Eason and the Huskies passing game were having one of their best performances through three quarters. He’s completed sharp passes through tight windows and, as expected, throws one of the best deep balls in the country. Eason has completed 157-of-233 passes for 1,981 yards, 16 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He averages 247.6 yards per game but in Pac-12 play, that number slips to 216.0 yards per game. He’s completed 88-of-144 passes for 1,080 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions against conference opponents. Eason hasn’t been helped by an epidemic of dropped passes — more on that in a minute — or receivers who have struggled to get separation. The passing game showed signs of improvement against the Ducks’ defense, which is one of the top defenses in the country. It will be tested against against Utah.

The bad

This offseason, fixing the red zone offense was a priority for head coach Chris Petersen and offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan. But UW has yet to show any meaningful progress. Last year, the Huskies scored touchdowns on 35-of-62 (56 percent) of their red zone appearances. Instead of improving this season, that number has gotten worse. UW has scored touchdowns on just 19-of-35 (59 percent) of its red zone trips.

Dropped passes have been a problem throughout the season. The issue first appeared against Cal, when the Huskies’ receivers dropped at least six passes, and then continued. UW’s receivers and coaches have said they understand the problem, but that hasn’t solved it. “It’s your job to go out there and make plays whether it’s a bad-thrown ball or a good-thrown ball,” senior receiver Aaron Fuller said after the loss to Cal. “Not securing the ball and that is tough but it’s also going back to the small things, bringing the ball, watching the crosshairs and just doing your job.”

UW’s defense has particularly struggled against the run this season, allowing 147.6 rushing yards per game, which ranks sixth in the Pac-12. “We need to get off blocks better,” Petersen said of the run defense. “A lot of times we can sing about, ‘that is good offensive line play’ when we are doing a nice job of staying low when they are double-teaming us high. We have to defeat blocks and tackle a little bit better. That’s always going to be an issue. We’re always going to be talking about that.” Heading into the season, the expectation was that defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake would simply reload despite losing nine starters, including both starting cornerbacks and safeties and both inside linebackers. The transition proved more difficult. Looking back, that isn’t much of a surprise considering the amount of talent and experience the Huskies had to replace. But Bryant was hesitant to blame UW’s youth after the loss to Oregon. “I think it’s just guys just not in the right position,” Bryant said, “and not doing the proper technique to try to bring those guys to the ground.”