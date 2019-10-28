As UW Huskies return from bye week, Chris Petersen offers updates on injuries, WR Trey Lowe’s transfer

Washington head coach Chris Petersen met with the media on Monday for the first time since the Huskies’ loss to Oregon.

Since UW is coming off its first off week of the season, much of Petersen’s press conference was dedicated to injury updates and follow-up questions from the defeat. Petersen said the Huskies “got some good work done” last week. That includes the coaches, who went back and watched every game UW has played this season.

“We broke down every game,” Petersen said. “Every single game we looked at. Backward, forward, sideways. That’s what the bye week does. The coaches don’t sit around. It’s a grind. We looked at all of our tapes, all of our situations. Special teams, everything. That’s a little bit of the beauty of that.”

As for the loss to Oregon specifically, Petersen called the contest “a heck of a college football game.”

“We weren’t good enough to make the plays when we needed them,” he said. “It’s one or two places when you’re playing them like that. You can go back to five plays. We make those, it might be a different outcome. But we didn’t. That’s how it always is when you’re playing evenly matched teams. A lot of admiration for our guys in terms of how hard they played.”

The Huskies will return to the field to face No. 9 Utah on Saturday.

Injury updates

The Huskies had several injured players that needed last week’s time off. But even after Petersen’s press conference, it remained unclear how many of them will be back and when.

A rundown:

Redshirt freshman running back Richard Newton suffered a foot injury against Stanford and hasn’t played since then. Petersen said there is no timetable for Newton’s return. “He’s making progress,” Petersen said. “The trainers are still monitoring him. He was out making some progress yesterday. But there’s still not a hard-set timetable, even in our mind.” Still, Petersen said Newton hasn’t been ruled out for the year. He remains week-to-week.

The update on fellow running back Sean McGrew was shorter. McGrew missed the Oregon game due to health reasons. On Monday, Petersen said only that “he’s making progress.”

Petersen said MJ Tafisi is “doing well” after suffering a scary injury — later dubbed a “significant stinger” — that caused him to be carted off the field during the win over Arizona. “He’s practicing with us,” Petersen said. “He’s doing well. He’s certainly on a week-to-week, being smart, but he’s practicing.”

Senior wide receiver Aaron Fuller missed most of the game against Oregon, only taking the field for two kickoff returns. Asked for an update on his health, Petersen said that Fuller is practicing.

Finally, there is senior wide receiver Chico McClatcher. He was hurt during the loss to Oregon and was seen wearing a walking boot after the game. “We really thought that was going to be a tough one,” Petersen said, “but he’s making good progress as well.”

Trey Lowe transfers

News broke during UW’s bye week that wide receiver Trey Lowe had entered the transfer portal.

A four-star freshman, Lowe had yet to play in a game this season while he battled an infection. He was considered the No. 5 all-purpose back and the No. 3 player in Oregon in the Class of 2018.

“Like I said, this program is not for everybody,” Petersen said. “I would be surprised if everybody stayed in this program. We have 110 guys. You’re not going to keep everybody here. You’re just not. If the program is not for them, they need to move on.”

The Huskies now have 11 scholarship wide receivers on their roster. They have two more committed in the Class of 2020: Four-star Jalen McMillan (Frenso, Calif.) and four-star Rome Odunze (Las Vegas, Nev.)

UW will lose starters Aaron Fuller, Andre Baccellia and Chico McClatcher next season. Fuller is UW’s leading receiver with 40 catches for 558 yards and five touchdowns. No other wide receiver has caught more than 20 passes this season.

Penalty questions

After the loss to Oregon, Petersen didn’t have a concrete explanation for the kickoff return penalty called against the Huskies when McClatcher lay down in the end zone after a kick before popping up, catching a pass from Fuller and continuing for a large gain that was later wiped out.

He said then that he received several explanations for the penalty: That teams couldn’t do that, that McClatcher couldn’t drop down before the kick (he didn’t) and that he couldn’t lay down if his jersey matched the turf. Petersen didn’t appear satisfied with any of those explanations. He was asked Monday if the coaches followed up.

“We had some conversations about it, and it is what it is,” Petersen said. “We had some conversations.”

As a follow-up, a reporter asked, “What is it?”

“Can’t do it,” Petersen said. “Yeah, can’t do it.”