Huskies point guard Quade Green granted waiver by NCAA, eligible to play immediately

When Washington takes the floor against No. 16 Baylor on Nov. 8, the Huskies will have an important piece on the floor sooner than expected.

Point guard Quade Green, a former five-star recruit who transferred from Kentucky after the first semester of his sophomore year last season, was granted a waiver by the NCAA on Friday. He’ll be eligible to play immediately. Had Green’s waiver been denied, he wouldn’t have been able to join UW on the floor until Dec. 17.

On Wednesday, head coach Mike Hopkins said Green had been handling the wait well.

“He’s a basketball player,” Hopkins said. “He’s out there on the court working hard every day. He’s got a chip on his shoulder. He’s been working really hard. He’s been great to Elijah (Hardy) and Marcus (Tsohonis) in practice. He can bring a lot of his leadership to those guys on a day-to-day basis and let them understand our system.

“And Quade gets a lot of reps in practice. He’s that quarterback that might not be getting reps in games because he can’t play, but he’s understanding it and he’s building connectivity with our guys and rhythm. I think that’s a big thing.”

Green (6-0, 170) is expected to replace sophomore Elijah Hardy as the starting point guard. Hardy started in Thursday’s exhibition game victory over Western Washington. Along with the game against Baylor, UW will now have Green available for key non-conference games against Tennessee and No. 8 Gonzaga. Just as importantly, Green will have more time to get comfortable in the lineup before the start of Pac-12 play on Dec. 2.

As a freshman at Kentucky, Green started 13 times and appeared in 34 games. He averaged 9.3 points, 2.7 assists and 1.8 rebounds. He shot 37.6 from beyond the arc while making 41 3-pointers. Green decided to transfer after playing in nine games as a sophomore. He averaged 8.0 points and shot 44.9 percent from the floor and 42.3 percent from the 3-point line. He reached double figures in four games.

Coming out of high school, Green was ranked No. 22 by Rivals and No. 24 by ESPN in the Class of 2017. He won four state championships at Neumann-Goretti High School in Philadelphia. Green finished his high school career with 1,853 points, which ranks second in school history. He was 2017 McDonald’s All-American, joining freshmen Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels as Huskies who have played in the game.

“We’re very excited to have Quade eligible immediately and we’d like to thank the NCAA, the University of Kentucky and the compliance staffs both here at Washington and at Kentucky,” Hopkins said in a release. “We can’t thank them enough for their cooperation and we are very happy for Quade.”