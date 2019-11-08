UW Huskies-Oregon State Beavers: What to watch for

WASHINGTON (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12) AT OREGON STATE (4-4, 3-2 Pac-12)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: Reser Stadium

TV: Fox Sports 1

Radio: KOMO-AM 1000/FM-97.7

Outlook: Washington is coming off a 33-28 loss to Utah. Oregon State has won two straight road games. The Beavers topped Arizona 56-38 last week.

Oregon State averages 431.0 yards and 33.6 points per game, which ranks fourth in the Pac-12. The Beavers do have the best third-down offense in the conference. They’ve converted 52-of-106 (49 percent) of their third-down opportunities. They’ve also converted 10-of-14 (71 percent) of their chances on fourth down. Against Arizona, Oregon State converted seven of its 10 third downs.

The Beavers have several weapons on offense, including the leading receiver in the Pac-12. Isaiah Hodges has caught 63 passes for 985 yards and 12 touchdowns. He averages 111.9 yards per game and is the only receiver in the conference averaging more than 100 yards per game.

Quarterback Jake Luton has completed 155-of-255 passes for 1,930 yards and 19 touchdowns while running backs Artavis Pierce and Jermar Jefferson each average more than 80 rushing yards per game and have combined for 1,097 yards and 10 touchdowns on 189 carries this season.

Defensively, Oregon State is allowing 439.3 yards per game, which ranks ninth in the Pac-12. The Beavers have the No. 10 scoring offense in the conference, giving up 32.4 points per game.

UW will be looking to put together a complete performance after stumbling down the stretch in back-to-back losses to Oregon and Utah. The Huskies’ offense averaged 391.5 total yards against the Ducks and the Beavers, who have the top two defenses in the conference.

UW will have an opportunity to exploit Oregon State’s defense, but it will have to protect quarterback Jacob Eason. The Beavers are second in the Pac-12 in sacks with 25 on the year and finished with four in the win over Arizona. Linebacker Hamilcar Rashed is first in the conference with 12 sacks on the season. He also leads the conference with 17.5 tackles for loss.

UW player to watch: Terrell Bynum. The redshirt sophomore wide receiver has gotten more opportunities recently, and he’s taking advantage. Bynum put together back-to-back career games against Oregon and Utah. After catching six passes for 43 yards against the Ducks, he had seven catches for 98 yards in the loss to the Utes.

Utah player to watch: Hodges is the top receiver in the Pac-12 and one of the best in the country. He can ignite the Beavers’ offense with explosive plays.

Keep an eye on: The line of scrimmage. Oregon State is strong up-front, so this will be another challenge for UW’s offensive line. Eason doesn’t do well when he’s forced out of the pocket. Last week, he fumbled while attempting to scramble, which gave Utah the ball deep in Huskies’ territory.