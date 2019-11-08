Huskies’ defense dominates in 19-7 win over Oregon State

Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson (22) is brought down by Washington defensive back Cameron Williams during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Corvallis, Ore., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman) AP

It wasn’t pretty.

The offense struggled. The penalties piled up. Jacob Eason threw two interceptions. Peyton Henry missed his first field goal of the season. Then he missed another. And yet, Washington’s 19-7 victory never really seemed in doubt.

Even when Jaydon Grant picked off Eason’s pass with 7:01 left the third quarter, returning the ball 36 yards to trim UW’s lead to 13-7, there was a feeling that the defense would hold.

And all night long, that’s exactly what it did.

As the Huskies’ offense attempted to find the slightest rhythm, the defense put on a clinic. It played angry and defiant. It played like it had something to prove. And maybe, after back-to-back losses thanks to back-to-back fourth-quarter collapses, it did.

UW’s offense didn’t respond after the pick-six. Instead, the Huskies ran five plays and gained 19 yards before turning the ball over on downs with just more than 4 minutes left in third quarter. At that point, the Huskies were out-gaining the Oregon State 263-111. But with a touchdown drive, the Beavers had a chance to take the lead. Instead, UW forced a three-and-out. Oregon State gained just 4 yards.

That was the story of the night: A UW defense that refused to bend, let alone break. And on the next series, the offense came through. On the first play, Salvon Ahmed broke free for a 60-yard touchdown that boosted the Huskies’ advantage back to 19-7 after a failed two-point conversion.

And on Oregon States ensuing possession, the Beavers went three-and-out.

Again.

The Beavers recorded just 8 yards in the second half and didn’t pick up a single first down. They finished with 13 offensive possessions — 11 ended with a punt, one ended with an interception and the other was a turnover on downs.

UW outside linebacker Joe Tryon was a force, finishing with four sacks, six tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss. Defensive back Elijah Molden handed Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton just his second interception of the season. UW held the Beavers to 119 total yards and didn’t allow any offensive points. The Huskies last defensive shutout came in 2015 against Sacramento State.