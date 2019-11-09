Olympia four-star Jackson Grant commits to the Huskies

Olympia’s Jackson Grant photographed at the Tacoma News Tribune in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, March 3, 2019.

A day after opening the season with a victory over No. 16 Baylor in the Armed Forces Classic, Washington received its first commitment for the Class of 2021.

Olympia High School’s Jackson Grant, a four-star center, announced on Twitter on Saturday afternoon that he’d chosen the Huskies. Grant (6-9, 205) is considered by 247Sports composite to be the No. 6 player in the state of Washington as well as the No. 8 center and No. 56 player in the country. He picked UW over offers from Stanford, Oklahoma Cal, Wisconsin and more.

So proud to announce my commitment to the University of Washington ️ #TougherTogether #PurpleReign️ pic.twitter.com/kFUn4OLHSO — Jackson Grant (@jpgrant12) November 9, 2019

Jackson visited UW last Saturday and attended the football game against Utah. He is the Huskies’ first commit for the Class of 2020 or 2021.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Huskies are expected to lose three players after this season. Five-star freshmen Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels are projected lottery picks in the 2020 NBA Draft while backup big man Sam Timmins is the lone senior. If everyone else stays,two more players — juniors Nahziah Carter and Hameir Wright — will be gone after the 2020-21 season.

In getting a commitment from Jackson, head coach Mike Hopkins and his staff once again succeeded in keeping a top prospect from the state of Washington. UW brought in two players from Washington in the Class of 2019, adding McDaniels (Federal Way) and four-star RaeQuan Battle (Marysville).