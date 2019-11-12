Nahziah Carter sparks No. 20 Huskies to 56-46 victory over Mount St. Mary’s

Nahziah Carter decided enough was enough.

With 9:35 left in the game and No. 20 Washington clinging to a four-point lead over Mount St. Mary’s, Carter got out in transition. And then he saw the opening. Just after crossing the 3-point line, he took two steps and flew, launching himself toward the basket for a one-handed dunk that ignited Alaska Airlines Arena.

The Huskies’ bench exploded, clamoring to their feet. Carter landed. He screamed. He chest-bumped Jaden McDaniels in celebration. On the sideline, one fan stood with his hands on his heads, turning slowly in a circle as if trying to figure out what he just witnessed.

It was Carter, doing exactly what Carter does best.

“He’s an attack player,” said head coach Mike Hopkins. “He’s constantly trying to attack. I just want him to be aggressive. I feel like when he’s slow and methodical is not when he’s at his best. When he’s going for offensive rebounds and he’s sprinting in transition and he’s flying for offensive rebounds and he’s blocking shots, he can impact the game in so many ways.”

And he wasn’t done yet. On the Huskies’ next possession, Carter drained a 3-pointer to stretch the advantage to seven. UW didn’t run away with the game after that, but Carter provided some much-needed separation. After going into halftime tied at 21, the Huskies secured a 56-46 victory on Tuesday night.

Carter didn’t have his best game. He finished with 14 points, shooting 5-of-12 from the field. At halftime, he was 1-for-6 and had just two points. But two games into the season, something has quickly come apparent about the Huskies: When they need a basket, they’ll look to Carter.

He scored four points during a 6-2 run that turned a five-point lead into a 53-44 advantage. Starting with the dunk, he scored 10 of UW’s final 16 points. On a night when the Huskies desperately needed a spark, Carter lit the match.

“That’s all I ever try to do,” Carter said with a smile and a shake of his head. “Definitely glad to have given the highlight for our fans for people to watch. We definitely needed a boost down toward the end of the game and I’m glad I was able to do that.”

And while teammate Hameir Wright was a tough judge of Carter’s dunk — he said Carter could do better, that the play needed some more flare — he said the moment did exactly what Carter intended: It got UW to the finish line.

“Naz is a human highlight, clearly,” said Wright, who finished with nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks. “Anybody on our team can make plays like that and that’s what makes us so special. Naz is just obviously at another level.”

Heading into the season, Hopkins called Carter an elite scorer. He’s quickly proven that to be true. But something else is becoming clear about this year’s version of the Huskies: The offense isn’t there, not yet. And it might just take some time to come around.

UW is talented, that’s undeniable. The Huskies have size and athleticism and speed. Defensively, they don’t look much like a young team. Their length frustrates opponents, and Hopkins has repeatedly said he sees the potential for defensive greatness.

At the other end, it’s been a different story. The Huskies shot 41.5 percent from the field against Mount St. Mary’s, including 37.5 percent in the first half and 27.8 percent from the 3-point line.

In the first half, the two teams combined for just 16 field goals and 12 turnovers, nine of which belonged to the Huskies. Freshman Isaiah Stewart, who finished with 16 points, six blocks and five rebounds, made the game’s first field goal just 15 seconds into the first half. After that, it took more than 6 minutes for UW to score again.

“We came out stagnant, slow,” Carter said. “We wasn’t really cheering on our teammates, getting fired up, getting the crowd into the game. That’s a lot on us, being the vets on the team. We got to understand that and tell our young guys.”

The start was similar to the first half of the Huskies’ season-opening victory over Baylor. They looked sloppy, disjointed. The shots wouldn’t fall. The decisions were questionable. Luckily for UW, it locked down Mount St. Mary’s defensively. The Mountaineers shot 21.2 percent in the first half, and the teams went into halftime tied at 21.

“I would say (the offense is) still a work in progress,” Carter said. “As coach tells us all the time, we got a lot of talent on our team and we got to figure out how to play with each other better as far as like swinging the ball, playing unselfish, knowing when to be selfish and certain things like that.”

UW started to pull away in the second half, opening on a 10-3 run and 31-24 with 15:32 left in the game. But the Mountaineers responded with a run of their own, putting together an 8-0 stretch that gave them a 34-33 lead.

After Hopkins called timeout, UW responded with seven-straight points, capped by the Carter dunk. By the end of the run, the Huskies had reclaimed the lead, 40-34. They never trailed again after that.

“We got to have that same sense of energy right from the get-go,” Hopkins said. “We’re going to have a lot of ups-and-downs with this team. We’re going to have a lot of learning experiences. We’re lucky today we were able to win and learn rather than lose and learn.”