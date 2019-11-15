5 young players who could lead Huskies down season’s final stretch

Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) recovers a fumble by Utah Utes wide receiver Derrick Vickers (8) during the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Joshua.bessex@gmail.com

When Washington returns from its second off-week, it will have just two regular-season games remaining. After traveling to Colorado, the Huskies will close against Washington State the day after Thanksgiving.

It’s been an up-and-down season for UW. The Huskies are 6-4, suffering disappointing losses to Cal and Stanford and letting potential victories over top-10 teams Utah and Oregon slip away.

Midway through the year, UW was forced to readjust its expectations after falling to the Ducks all but eliminated a chance of winning the Pac-12 North. After losing to the Utes, the Huskies bounced back with a strong defensive performance against Oregon State last week and still have the opportunity to finish the year with nine wins.

Here are five young players that could help make that happen:

RB Richard Newton, RS Fr.

Even though he missed three games with an injury, Newton has been the breakout player of the season. A tough, physical runner, he quickly established himself as the Huskies’ No. 2 running back.

On the season, Newton has rushed for 380 yards and six touchdowns on 81 carries. He also has a receiving touchdown. In his first game back from injury against Oregon State, Newton carried the ball a career-high 17 times for 54 yards.

Newton’s return will be key for UW as it closes out the regular season and looks toward a bowl game. He’s been a reliable option for the Huskies on third down and in the red zone, and his absence was particularly noticeable in losses to Oregon and Utah.

With Sean McGrew battling injury — he didn’t play against Oregon, had one carry against Utah and no carries against Oregon State — having Newton back in the mix is even more important for the Huskies. After the win over the Beavers, head coach Chris Petersen said Newton brings “a different mentality” to the offense and run game.

Starting running back Salvon Ahmed agreed.

“Rich brings great energy every time he’s out there on the field,” Ahmed said. “You can see the passion in his eyes every time he runs the ball. He wants that first down.”

LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, RS Fr.

UW has struggled this season to replace last year’s starting inside linebackers Ben Burr-Kirven and Tevis Bartlett. Seniors Kyler Manu and Brandon Wellington have started every game this season, but the Huskies haven’t gotten the production out of the position that they’ve needed.

When Wellington was injured against Oregon State — Petersen said he suffered a hit to the head — Ulofoshio got an opportunity for more playing time. He took advantage, finishing with a career-high nine tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

“He seems to make plays, which is why he’s earned (playing time),” Petersen said last week. “He’s still a young player. He’s still learning that position, inside (linebacker). In high school, he was kind of on the outside. When you put him in there, he seems to kind of do some things, make plays. … We’re just trying to force the issue a little bit and see if he can do more.”

Whether or not Wellington is healthy enough to play in the final games of the season, the Huskies have to start looking toward the future. That means more playing time for a young group of inside linebackers led by Ulofoshio.

CB Trent McDuffie, Fr.

McDuffie has arguably been the most consistent true freshman this season. He started for the first time against Hawaii when UW opened in a package with six defensive backs. A week later, he started over redshirt freshman Kyler Gordon at BYU, and he’s started every game since then.

McDuffie is a player that Petersen pointed to as a standout on defense, and it’s easy to see why. On the season, McDuffie has 37 tackles, one forced fumble, three fumbles recoveries and a pass breakup. He’s still looking for his first-career interception, a milestone that could come in UW’s next three games.

It seems like McDuffie has all the makings of the Huskies’ next great cornerback. Ever since his arrival, Petersen and defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake have praised his maturity, attention to detail and ability to quickly absorb information. McDuffie didn’t enroll early, but that hasn’t slowed him down.

“When you don’t have a spring football, there’s a lot more unknown about them,” Petersen said earlier this season. “You’re just teaching them the system in fall camp and compete and see guys make good plays, and then you give them a little more and a little more. Sometimes a little more is too much. A little more hasn’t been too much for him.”

WR Terrell Bynum, RS So.

It hasn’t always been easy for Bynum to wait for his chance, but he’s been making the most of his opportunities in the latter half of the season. With freshman Puka Nacua out with an injury and the Huskies still searching for reliable receivers, Bynum has thrown his name into the mix.

In UW’s last three games, Bynum has caught 17 passes for 142 yards. In the seven previous games, he had three receptions for 41 yards. As the Huskies look to end their season on a high note — and get their offense back on track after a dismal performance against Oregon State — Bynum will be an important piece.

“He’s had a couple opportunities this last handful of games, and every time we do something he’s done a nice job,” Petersen said in late October. “He made a couple really nice catches, even though they weren’t downfield a bunch. But they were back shoulder, on his hip. Sometimes those are hard — those little crossing routes — if they’re not (on the numbers), they can be hard to catch. So, he’s done a really good job with those things. He’s another guy that we just got to keep going. Keep growing.”

DL Tuli Letuligasenoa, RS Fr.

Letuligasenoa was another one of the defensive players Petersen highlighted as a standout last week.

The 6-foot-2, 318-pound Letuligasenoa has played in every game this season. He had five tackles, one of them for loss, against Oregon. In last week’s victory over Oregon State, he had two tackles and a half-sack.

“I think Tuli is doing a nice job,” Petersen said. “He’s a guy that I look at, that from the start of the season till now, he’s improving and getting better. I think the other guys are still growing. I do. I don’t think anybody has taken a step back or anything. But I think those guys, you can really see it on tape that it’s been good.”

On the season, Letuligasenoa has 20 tackles, two for loss and one sack. He finished with five tackles twice this season in the losses to Stanford and Oregon.