No. 20 Huskies aiming for stronger start against Tennessee

With 9:35 remaining in Washington’s victory over Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday night, Nahziah Carter got the ball in transition, cut toward the basket and threw down a one-handed dunk that electrified both his teammates and the crowd inside Alaska Airlines Arena.

It was the kind of spark Carter regularly provided for UW off the bench last season, and it was one of the Huskies desperately needed after they all but sleep-walked through the first half against the Mountaineers.

“We came out stagnant, slow,” Carter said afterward. “We wasn’t really cheering on our teammates, getting fired up, getting the crowd into the game. That’s a lot on us, being the vets on the team. We got to understand that and tell our young guys.”

No. 20 UW is 2-0 on the season with victories over No. 24 Baylor and Mount St. Mary’s. But while the Huskies came out with wins in both games, they have yet to get off to a strong start. They were tied at 21 with the Mountaineers at the break while Baylor took a 31-24 lead into halftime. The Bears extended that lead to 13 before UW started its comeback.

It’s early in the season, but head coach Mike Hopkins has already noticed the trend. Asked about Carter’s dunk, Hopkins said the Huskies can’t wait to find that kind of energy. They need to have it right from the jump.

UW shot a combined 19-for-49 (38.7%) in the first halves against Mount St. Mary’s and Baylor. The Huskies also turned the ball over 24 total times. In the second halves, UW shot 27-of-57 (47.3%) and committed just 11 turnovers.

Asked about the difference, Carter had a clear answer.

“Playing for each other, hyping each other up, not caring who gets it,” Carter said of UW’s second-half performance against the Mountaineers. “Our defense created our offense and then once we got that rhythm, it just stayed with our offense. We got to get that earlier in the game.”

No matter how much talent the Huskies have on the roster, they are still replacing four starters. It’s going to take some time for them to find a rhythm, Hopkins said, pointing to errant passes and questionable shot selection as a symptom of the team’s inexperience.

“This is the first time this group of guys has played together and you’re gonna need those reps,” Hopkins said. “It’s going to be that combination. Quade (Green) was in transition and he saw Naz and he thought he had the lob and he threw it and Naz went backwards. A lot of like, ‘How do you do? Nice to meet you?’ things are happening right now. We’ll get it right.”

While the offense is still finding its way, the Huskies seem to be ahead of schedule defensively. This group, with its length and athleticism, was designed to slide into Hopkins’ two-three zone. The Huskies have done it with ease, holding Baylor to 35.4 percent shooting and Mount St. Mary’s to 29.1 percent. Between the two wins, UW had 15 steals, 22 blocks and 30 forced turnovers.

But Hopkins still sees room for growth.

“We’re getting better,” Hopkins said. “We have a lot of length, so that obviously solves a lot of the mistakes that I’m seeing. I think we can get a lot better and be smothering. I felt like we allowed dribble penetration a little bit too much. … Those are all learning experiences. For the most part, I’m happy. But I think we can be really, really, good.”

UW’s next test will come in the Naismith Hall of Fame Classic on Saturday against Tennessee, a team picked to finish fifth in the SEC that’s receiving votes in the AP top 25. The Huskies will then return home for a stretch of seven-straight games at Alaska Airlines Arena that includes a match-up with No. 8 Gonzaga.

“We’re always going to be progressing, all the way up until our last game of the season,” said junior forward Hameir Wright. “We’re always moving forward.”