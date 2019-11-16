UW Huskies vs. Tennessee Volunteers: What to watch for

NO. 20 WASHINGTON (2-0) VS. TENNESSEE (2-0)

When: 2 p.m. PT, Saturday

Where: Toronto

TV: ESPN+/TSN

Radio: KOMO 1000 AM/97.7 FM

Projected starters

Washington

G Quade Green, So. (6-0, 170): 3.5 ppg, 6.0 apg



F Jaden McDaniels, Fr. (6-9, 200): 18.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg



F Isaiah Stewart, Fr. (6-9, 250): 11.5 ppg, 8.5 rpg



F Hameir Wright, Jr. (6-9, 220): 7.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg



F Nahziah Carter, Jr. (6-6, 205): 18.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg

Tennessee

G Lamote Turner, R-Sr. (6-2, 187): 11.0 ppg, 10 apg



G Josiah-Jordan James, Fr. (6-6. 208): 3.5 ppg 4.0 rpg



G Jordan Bowden, Sr. (6-5, 193): 18.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg



G/F Yves Pons, Jr. (6-6, 215): 17.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg



F John Fulkerson, R-Jr. (6-9, 212): 9.5 ppg, 3.0 apg

Outlook: Both teams won their first two games of the season. Washington topped No. 24 Baylor and Mt. Saint Mary’s while Tennessee picked up victories over UNC Asheville and Murray State.

Tennessee trailed Murray State 44-35 at halftime but outscored the Racers 47-19 after the break to cruise to an 82-63 victory. The Huskies also struggled in the first half of their game against the Mountaineers on Tuesday. The score was tied at 21 at halftime before UW pulled away for the 56-46 victory.

The Volunteers finished 31-6 (15-3 SEC) last season. They were picked to finish fifth in the conference this year. Tennessee lost seven players from last season’s roster that accounted for 61.7 percent of its minutes and 69.6 percent of its scoring. Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield, who scored 43 percent of the Volunteers’ points, are both gone.

Tennessee did return senior point guard Lamonte Turner, who is averaging 10 assists through two games. Jordan Bowden, the Volunteers’ leading scorer so far this season, shot 41.4 percent from beyond the arc last season.

UW has started slow in both of its wins this season, and that’s something the Huskies will be looking to correct against Tennessee. Like the Volunteers, UW had to replace much of its production from last season. It lost four starters and five out of its top six scorers.

Junior Nahziah Carter has stepped into the role as the Huskies’ go-to scorer. A pair of five-star freshman — Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels — have lived up to high expectations through two games this season. They’re both averaging double figures.