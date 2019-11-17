3 takeaways from the Huskies’ 75-62 loss to Tennessee

Tennessee guard Lamonte Turner, center, passes between Washington’s Isaiah Stewart, left, and Hameir Wright during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the James Naismith Classic, in Toronto on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Washington suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday, falling to Tennessee 75-62 in the Naismith Hall of Fame Classic.

Four Huskies reached double figures led by Nahziah Carter’s double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds. Isaiah Stewart also finished with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. But the individual performances weren’t enough to overcome some familiar problems that reappeared against the Volunteers.

Here are three takeaways:

More shooting woes

UW’s offensive struggles continued against Tennessee, and the Huskies weren’t able to overcome them this time.

UW shot 26-of-65 (40%) from the field, just 5-of-18 (27.8%) from beyond the arc and made just one 3-pointer in the first half. The Huskies shot the same percentage from the 3-point line in Tuesday’s victory over Mount St. Mary’s. On the season, they are shooting 42.1% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

The Huskies also turned the ball over 17 times. On the season, they are averaging more turnovers (17.3) than assists (16.0). UW has struggled to find its rhythm early in the season, something head coach Mike Hopkins said was to be expected as a young team adjusts to playing together.

Shooting was a concern for this team heading into the season, and so far it appears those worries were well-founded. But there was one positive to emerge from the loss: An improved shooting performance from point guard Quade Green. Heading into the game, Green had yet to hit a shot from the beyond the arc. He finished 3-of-9 from the field and 2-of-3 from the 3-point line against Tennessee. Green’s progress will be key to UW’s offensive improvement.

Another slow start

The Huskies have struggled in the first half of all three games this season. They have yet to lead at the half, trailing Baylor 31-24, tying Mount St. Mary’s 21-21 and falling behind Tennessee 40-28. This time, UW wasn’t able to recover. On average, the Huskies have gone into halftime behind by 6.3 points.

Combined, UW shot 32-of-79 (40.5%) in three first halves, including 7-of-24 (29.1%) from the 3-point line. This time, the Huskies weren’t able to overcome the slow start and halftime deficit. UW addressed its first-half struggles after the victory over Mount St. Mary’s last week.

“We came out stagnant, slow,” Carter said then. “We wasn’t really cheering on our teammates, getting fired up, getting the crowd into the game. That’s a lot on us, being the vets on the team. We got to understand that and tell our young guys.”

So far, though, the Huskies haven’t been able to solve the issue. But after a tough early schedule that included two neutral-site games against Baylor and Tennessee, UW will now return to Alaska Airlines Arena for seven-straight games. The stretch includes a match-up with No. 8 Gonzaga on Dec. 8.

Defense doesn’t come through

In UW’s first two wins, the Huskies played good enough defense to overcome their offensive struggles. UW outscored Baylor 21-5 over the final 8:27 of the second half.

Tennessee shot 55.5% in the first half, including 62.5% from the 3-point line. The Volunteers did cool off in the second half, shooting 38.4% from the field, but they still led by as many as 14 points. Tennessee kept its lead in double digits for most of the second half and UW couldn’t get any closer than seven points.

Four Tennessee players reached double figures, led by Jordan Bowden who shot 6-for-13 from the field, including 3-of-5 from the 3-point line.

“I felt like we were in sand a little bit today,” Hopkins said afterward, according to the AP. “They were moving the ball, we weren’t as active and disruptive as we normally were. Our rim protection wasn’t as good as it was against Baylor.”

UW wasn’t able to build any momentum. After a Sam Timmins layup with 11:22 remaining cut Tennessee’s lead to seven points, 50-43, Josiah-Jordan James immediately responded with a 3-pointer for the Volunteers.

The Huskies couldn’t get the stops they needed to string together a run as the normally stifling zone showed weaknesses. Their last lead was 3-2 with 18:28 left in the first half and lasted just 15 seconds.