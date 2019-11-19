No. 25 UW Huskies-Maine Black Bears: What to watch for

Head coach Mike Hopkins calls out to players during the second half. The Washington Huskies played Mount St. Mary’s in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Joshua.bessex@gmail.com

NO. 25 WASHINGTON (2-1) VS. MAINE (1-2)

When: 8 p.m. PT, Tuesday

Where: Alaska Airlines Arena

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Radio: KOMO 1000 AM/97.7 FM

Projected starters

Washington

G Quade Green, So. (6-0, 170): 5.7 ppg, 6.0 apg



F Jaden McDaniels, Fr. (6-9, 200): 12.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg



F Isaiah Stewart, Fr. (6-9, 250): 15.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg



F Hameir Wright, Jr. (6-9, 220): 5.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg



F Nahziah Carter, Jr. (6-6, 205): 18.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg

Maine

G Sergio El Darwich, Sr. (6-4, 205): 21.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg



G Ja’Shonte Wright-Mcleish, Fr. (6-4, 185): 0.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg



F Andrew Fleming, Sr. (6-7, 222): 20.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg



F Nedeljko Prijovic, R-Jr. (6-8-, 210): 9.3 ppg, 10.0 rpg



F Vilgot Larsson, Jr. (6-8, 215): 9.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg

Outlook: Washington is coming off its first loss of the season, falling 75-62 to Tennessee in the Naismith Hall of Fame Classic on Saturday.

The Huskies have struggled in the first half of games this season and have yet to lead at halftime. Against the Volunteers, UW trailed 40-28 at the break. The Huskies also haven’t shot the ball well and went 5-of-18 from beyond the arc against Tennessee.

UW had a challenging early season schedule with games against Baylor and Tennessee, both ranked in the AP top 25. The match-up with Maine kicks off a seven-game home-stand highlighted by a Dec. 8 game against No. 8 Gonzaga.

The Huskies had two players record a double-double in the loss to Tennessee. Nahziah Carter had 18 points and 12 rebounds while Isaiah Stewart had 14 points and 10 rebounds. But UW got just five bench points.

After opening the season with a victory over Merrimack College, Maine has dropped consecutive games to Harvard and Portland. The Black Bears finished last season 5-27, including 3-13 in the America East Conference. They were picked to finish eighth out of nine in the conference this season.

Maine is led by senior forward Andrew Fleming, a four-year starter who averaged 13.8 points and 7.0 rebounds last season and was named to the All-America East second team. He scored 37 points in the Black Bears’ season-opening win over Merrimack.

Maine hasn’t won more than 15 games in a season since it went 19-11 in 2009-10. The Black Bears haven’t won more than 11 games since 2012-13.