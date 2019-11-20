Confidence building as Huskies’ young secondary continues to grow

Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) recovers a fumble by Utah Utes wide receiver Derrick Vickers (8) during the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Joshua.bessex@gmail.com

Myles Bryant used to sit in the back of the film room, just observing.

As a young player at Washington, Bryant followed the lead of the Huskies’ veterans — players like Budda Baker and Sidney Jones and Kevin King — as they gathered to study opponents. While they watched the tape, Bryant watched them. Back then, he was still learning how to learn.

Bryant still stresses the importance of watching film, but now he’s the most experienced player in the room. He’s one of two senior defensive backs, and the only starter. Last season, Bryant was a piece of the Huskies’ experienced secondary. After UW lost all four starting safeties and cornerbacks, Bryant was pushed into a leadership role.

That’s given him the opportunity to help guide a young, talented group of defensive backs through their first season of college football. And the first lesson that Bryant taught them? Watch film. A lot of it.

“I try to start that early in the season,” Bryant said. “Just try to get those guys to understand that every week, they provide us film on these teams. That’s like an opportunity to get an edge on your opponent. If you know what your opponent is going to do and you know what they’re going to come out in, why not learn it? Why not try to get that edge and play to the best of your ability? I’m just trying to harp on that and trying to get them into that routine.”

Bryant not only encourages the underclassmen to watch film on upcoming opponents but also study defensive backs in the NFL — “Watch the best in order to be the best,” he says. He pointed to redshirt freshman Kyler Gordon, who started the first three games of the season, as one of the players who’s asked Bryant for extra film sessions.

Bryant, who started at nickelback as a junior and at safety this year, won’t be around next year to witness first-hand how his lessons have paid off. But as the season winds down — the Huskies have two regular-season games remaining against Colorado and Washington State — he can see a clear difference from the start of the season.

UW has had three true freshman starters in the secondary this season. Currently, cornerback Trent McDuffie and safety Asa Turner have carved out starting roles, and both have earned praise from head coach Chris Petersen and defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake for how well they’ve adjusted to the college game. There are fewer missed tackles now. Miscues have become a rarity. Most importantly, there is an air of confidence that wasn’t there before.

“Earlier in the season, they were going out there and pretty much just kind of focusing on their job and their job only,” Bryant said. “Now they kind of see the whole defense, how the defense works and with that comes seeing the offense and what you can expect. I just feel like each game, each week they’re growing and understanding the game more and more. When it’s their time in a couple years to where they’re the big guys and the big-name guys, it’s going to be pretty good to see.”

Junior defensive back Keith Taylor has noticed it, too. Taylor has known McDuffie since high school and said he’s always been on the quiet side, preferring to let his “actions do the talking.” But as Turner has gained more confidence, a different side of his personality has started to emerge.

“Asa, he was a real quiet, shy guy when he first got here,” Taylor said. “I’ve seen him grow out of that shell. It’s been really fun to watch him play, watch him grow and everything.”

Taylor said he started to find his confidence around the end of his first season, too. Bryant jump-started that process for this year’s freshman by attempting to calm their nerves soon after they arrived on campus.

“I kind of broke it down to those guys early on that this is the same game you’ve been playing since you were 5 or 6 years old,” Bryant said. “Now, it’s just in front of 50,000-70,000 people. It’s the same thing. You can’t get too stressed out about it. It’s college football but at the end of the day, it’s football. It’s the same game you’ve been playing.”

It might have taken some time for those words to sink in, but Bryant saw the young secondary — and the defense as a whole — take a drastic and important step forward during the 19-7 victory over Oregon State before the Huskies’ second bye week. The win over the Beavers marked UW’s best defensive performance of the season. The Huskies held Oregon State without an offensive touchdown and allowed just 119 total yards. UW also had an interception, two pass breakups and four sacks.

While Bryant’s college career is winding down, he looks at the Huskies’ young defense and only sees potential for the future. UW lost nine starters on defense this season. As a result, the Huskies went from leading the Pac-12 in scoring defense (16.4 ppg) and total defense (306.2) to allowing 21.2 points 349.7 yards per game this season.

But the victory over Oregon State could serve as a launching point for the final games of the season. And next year, an inexperienced defense will transform as most major contributors are expected to return.

When they do, they’ll become the veterans at the front of the film room.

“I feel like they’re going to go places,” Bryant said, “Good places such as like the Pac-12 (championship) and even the (College Football) Playoffs just off this defense alone. You got good talent. … I feel like UW is in good hands.”’