Quade Green takes step forward as No. 25 Huskies top Maine 72-53

Washington Huskies guard Quade Green (55) shoots during the first half. The Washington Huskies played Mount St. Mary's in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.

Before Quade Green took the floor against Mount St. Mary’s for Washington’s season opener, he hadn’t suited up for a game since Kentucky faced Seton Hall on Dec. 12, 2018.

It’s understandable, then, that it took some time for Green to get comfortable with the Huskies. In his first two games, Green shot 3-of-11 from the floor and 0-for-3 from beyond the arc. But something started to shift during UW’s loss to Tennessee on Saturday. And in the Huskies’ 72-53 victory over Maine on Tuesday night, Green put together his best game yet in a UW uniform.

Green finished with 11 points against the Black Bears on 5-of-5 shooting from the field, including 1-of-1 from beyond the arc. In the the past two games, he’s shot a combined 8-of-14 from the field and 3-of-4 from the 3-point line. He’s also averaging 5.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds on the season.

Green last reached in double figures during Kentucky’s Nov. 28, 2018 game against Monmouth when he scored 14 points in 18 minutes on 4-of-7 shooting from the field.

“It’s been a while since (Quade’s) played,” said junior Nahziah Carter. “It takes a while. He played in a few games with us and now he’s finding his way. He came from a different team and he’s trying to find his way on our team so you know, as we continue he’ll get better and we’’ll get better as a team.”

Head coach Mike Hopkins has often talked about Green’s adjustment period. There was some anxiety, he said, which led to Green just trying to do too much. In the last two games, the transfer point guard and former five-star recruit has started to settle down.

“I thought he set the tone,” Hopkins said. “He shared the ball. He pushed the ball. He took the right shots. He played within himself. I thought he played exceptionally well on the defensive end. He got better tonight, no question.”

Green has become a common presence in a quiet, dark Alaska Airlines Arena after games. Often, he’ll be joined by UW’s graduate assistants as he puts up shot after shot after shot. That didn’t translate immediately to games, but Green looked smooth against Tennessee and Maine.

“Little bit of baby steps,” Hopkins said. “Every game, you’ve seen him get a little bit more comfortable. He’s an exceptional point guard who hasn’t played in a while. It’s going to take some time but tonight I felt like there were some really great moments. He had one forced kind of pass where he turned it over early but for the most part he took the right shots. He was aggressive taking the ball to the basket and I was really happy with his defense.”

For UW to reach its potential, it needs Green to become a reliable outside shooter. That’s proven to be a weak point for this season’s Huskies, and they went 3-for-15 from the 3-point line against Maine. For as much as they’ll rely Green to run the offense, they are also in desperate need of consistent shooters who can open things up inside.

“You get a guy … or three, four guys on our team that can hit an open three with the way (opponents) are going to suck in versus our bigs, it’s a luxury,” Hopkins said. “Now, it just goes back to shot selection, making sure that we’re not taking contested ones and we’re getting good enough ball movement and taking open ones. That’s when we’ll start hitting great percentages.”

Thanks in part to the shooting struggles, the Huskies got off to another slow start on Tuesday night — an issue that’s plagued them in every game this season. With 11:56 left in in the first half, the score was knotted at 11.

And then UW started rolling.

The Huskies, who held Maine to 33.3 percent shooting in the first half and 41.2 percent for the game, outscored the Black Bears 27-9 over the rest of the first half to take a 36-18 lead into the break.

“We got to stop the slow starts,” said freshman Isaiah Stewart, who finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. “We can’t continue to do that. As you see, we come out slow against Tennessee and we were playing down, playing from behind the whole game. Basically bringing that energy from the beginning. That’s something we definitely have to stop in order for us to be great.”

Stewart scored eight points during that stretch. Nahziah Carter had six, all of which came on highlight-reel dunks: A one-handed alley-oop from McDaniels, a two-handed one from Green and a breakaway windmill. All of them electrified the crowd as the Huskies continued to pull away.

Maine never pulled back within single digits and UW led by as many as 22 points in the second half. Hopkins was able to empty his bench as freshmen Marcus Tsohonis and RaeQuan Battle made their season debuts. Tsohonis scored his first-career points on a 3-pointer.

“We were trying to play for our guys on the bench,” Stewart said. “We want them to get minutes. I try to emphasize that before the game so they can get in and play. I feel like they deserve it.”

The Huskies will return to Alaska Airlines Arena on Friday night for a game against Maine before facing San Diego at home on Sunday. After that, UW doesn’t play again until Dec. 2 against South Dakota.