No. 25 UW Huskies-Montana Grizzlies: What to watch for

NO. 25 WASHINGTON (3-1) VS. MONTANA (1-3)

When: 8 p.m., Friday

Where: Alaska Airlines Arena

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Radio: KOMO 1000 AM/97.7 FM

Projected starters

Washington

G Quade Green, So. (6-0, 170): 7.0 ppg, 5.0 apg



F Jaden McDaniels, Fr. (6-9, 200): 12.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg



F Isaiah Stewart, Fr. (6-9, 250): 15.3 ppg, 7.8 rpg



F Hameir Wright, Jr. (6-9, 220): 5.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg



F Nahziah Carter, Jr. (6-6, 205): 15.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg

Montana

G Sayeed Pridgett, Sr. (6-5, 201): 20.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg



G Kendal Manuel, R-Sr. (6-4, 190): 9.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg



F Mack Anderson, So. (6-9, 207): 4.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg



G Josh Vazquez, Fr. (6-3, 170): 5.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg



F Kyle Owens, Fr. (6-8, 210): 4.7 ppg, 2.3 rpg

Outlook: Washington is coming off a 72-53 over Maine. The score was tied 9-9 with 11:56 left in the first half before the Huskies closed on a 27-9 run to take a 36-18 lead into halftime.

Montana was just upset by NAIA Montana Tech. It was the first time Montana Tech beat the Grizzlies since the 1947-48 season. It was also the first time Montana lost to a non-Division I team since it fell to Division II Alaska-Anchorage on the road in 2002-03. It was a shocking defeat for the Grizzlies, who are coming off back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and were picked to win the Big Sky Conference by the media.

“We’re just not all on the same page right now, and that’s on me. I’ve got to do a better job,” Montana head coach Travis DeCuire told the Missoulian after the game. “Execution is poor on the offensive end, and I think it’s been good on the defensive end until tonight.’

Montana finished 26-9 overall and 16-4 in conference play last season. It has won back-to-back Big Sky regular-season titles and tournament championships.

Sayeed Pridgett, an All-Big Sky first-team selection last season, is back and leading the Grizzlies in scoring. Senior Kendal Manuel, now a starter, was named the Big Sky Co-Newcomer of the Year last year and the conference’s top reserve.

UW will be looking to get off to a faster start against the Grizzlies. The Huskies have led only one game at halftime this season and overcame a 13-point second-half deficit in the season-opening victory over No. 24 Baylor.