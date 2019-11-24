Huskies fall to Colorado 20-14 after dismal first half

Washington quarterback Jacob Eason squats on the sideline late in the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Colorado on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 20-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

I can let you know on Saturday.

Washington head coach Chris Petersen offered that response on Thursday to a question about his offense — the one that limped through the victory over Oregon State two weeks ago. Petersen stood, surrounded by reporters, and talked about how the Huskies spent the bye week working on fixing whatever had fractured between quarterback Jacob Eason and his receivers.

And sure enough, Petersen had his answer after the Huskies’ 20-14 loss at Colorado on Saturday. Asked about UW’s scoreless first half, Petersen said: “About as poor as I’ve seen on offense in a long, long time.”

It wasn’t the response he was hoping to give.

Here’s what that first half looked like: 91 total yards. 2.8 yards per play. Four of the Huskies’ six offensive drives resulted in three-and-outs. Eason completed 10-of-17 passes for 81 yards and an interception. He was sacked four teams by a team that entered averaging 1.7 sacks per game, which ranks 11th in the Pac-12. Only two players — wide receiver Aaron Fuller and tight end Hunter Bryant — caught more than a single pass. The leading rusher was Salvon Ahmed. He had five carries for 19 yards. By halftime, UW trailed 13-0.

“We got to somehow create some throws, some easier throws that (Eason) can make and we can make for him,” Petersen said. “We got to hit in some sort of rhythm, for sure.”

Whatever rhythm the Huskies were able to find was quickly thwarted by Colorado. UW scored on its first offensive possession of the second half, putting together a 15-play, 17-yard drive that resulted in a 1-yard touchdown rush from redshirt freshman running back Richard Newton. The Huskies converted five first downs, just one fewer than they had the entire first half. Suddenly, UW had trimmed the lead to 13-7.

And then Colorado running back Alex Fontenot dove into the end zone and pushed the Buffaloes lead back to 20-7 with 2:40 remaining in the game. He dove, ball bouncing off the turf as he landed and then launched himself to his feet in celebration. He dove, and he took the remainder of the Huskies’ season with him.

That was the story of the second half. UW would claw and scratch for any semblance of momentum — and then it was promptly reversed.

The Huskies pulled back within six points with 12:35 remaining in the game on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Eason tight end Cade Otton. UW’s defense then forced a punt, but moved the ball just 10 yards before returning it Colorado. When the Huskies’ defense forced a three-and-out, Fuller returned the ensuing punt 52-yards to the Buffaloes 37-yard line with 6:58 left in the third quarter.

The result? Three-and-out.

“It’s just as frustrating of a game as we’ve had since I’ve been here, for sure,” Petersen said. “We got nothing in the first half. We had a few things going in the second half. We drive down there, turn the ball over. We’re just going to start to get some momentum going and it doesn’t happen. … Second half, we come out two drives, get something going. It’s just not enough.”

Colorado got the ball back with 5:09 remaining, seemingly enough time for UW to get another chance. The defense just needed to get a stop. Instead, Colorado ran the clock the whole way down by going 81 yards in 11 plays. The Buffaloes converted five first downs on the drive.

“I feel like in a bye week, that kind of week happens,” senior safety Myles Bryant said of the defense. “You get that week off and you don’t really get that type of feel because you’re trying to limit guys. Even then, that’s not an excuse. We just have to go out there, execute and get ball carriers on the ground.”

Colorado finished with 430 total yards to the Huskies’ 238, averaging 6.2 yards per play to UW’s 3.6. The Huskies managed just 32 yards on the ground, a discouraging showing for the one part of the offense that seemed to be clicking.

“I don’t explain it,” Petersen said of the ground game struggles. “We got to get it fixed. We’ll take a look at it but it’’s extremely frustrating, that’s all I can tell you.”

Everyone, from Petersen on down, used the same word after the loss: Execution. It’s been an elusive concept for UW this season. Colorado didn’t change much from what he saw on film, Petersen said. The Huskies, he said, just failed to execute.

Again.

“It starts in practice,” said tight end Cade Otton. “Just not executing well enough in practice. We were able to move the ball well and get stuff going. There’s positive stuff we do. It’s the inconsistencies and not executing at opportune times and that’s what wins and losses come down to.”

Said Eason: “It’s tough. You go out there and you practice all week and you perform and give it your all. Sometimes, that’s the game. You either win or you lose. You got to learn from all your losses and learn from all your wins.”

All of that led to a Colorado cheering at midfield as the Huskies walked slowly toward the tunnel, heads bowed. Center Nick Harris rubbed his temples as he walked. Left tackle Trey Adams was the last one to exit, long hair covering his eyes. Eason stopped to greet family. Myles Bryant took a moment for some young fans hanging over the railing. But, for the most part, the Huskies silently disappeared.

Meanwhile, several Colorado fans marked their third Pac-12 win of the season by launching over the railing and joining the players on the field. It wasn’t a field storming — more a slow trickle — but it was celebration.

UW, facing its third loss in five games, had nothing to celebrate at all.

“We’re all frustrated,” Petersen said. “You can’t be on this team, you’re not part of our program, if you’re not frustrated right now.”