Offense clicks for No. 25 Huskies in 88-69 victory over San Diego

Washington head coach Mike Hopkins has seen this offense in practice. But it’s been rare in games, only appearing for the last 8 minutes of the season-opening win over Baylor.

The Huskies have instead relied heavily on their defense, overcoming turnovers and inconsistent offensive performances to earn victories in all but one game. Heading into Sunday’s game against San Diego, UW was still waiting for another glimpse of that offensive potential.

During the 88-69 victory over the Toreros, it finally arrived.

“For long periods of time today, we shared it,” said head coach Mike Hopkins. “We moved better and we pushed it in transition and we had a better offensive rhythm. This team has a lot of potential, there’s no getting around it. They were really good tonight.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The Huskies still took some time to find that rhythm, which has been a continuing issue this season. In the first half, UW had five bad pass turnovers as balls sailed by players who weren’t looking or glanced off their hands. The Huskies did shoot 57.1 percent from the floor in the first half, but just 33.3 percent from the 3-point line.

With 3:32 left before halftime, UW was struggling to find separation. The Huskies were clinging to a 29-28 lead when Isaiah Stewart hit two free throws that launched a 12-2 run to close the half. Stewart scored eight points during the stretch, including a layup at the buzzer that gave the Huskies a 41-30 lead heading into halftime.

By the time UW emerged for the second half, the offense was rolling. San Diego did trim the advantage to six points, 43-37, with 17:29 left in the game. But the Huskies responded with another run. This time, they put together a stretch of 13 unanswered points that opened up a 19-point lead, 56-37, with 14:55 remaining. McDaniels and Stewart — UW’s pair of five-star freshman — scored 10 points during that stretch. McDaniels had seven while Stewart added three.

“I feel like we’ll play better if we’re both on the same page and doing well, but it’’s just not just us,” McDaniels said. “Everybody has to be on the same page and I feel like if everybody’s clicking, everybody’s unselfish, we can be hard to stop.”

UW — and the offense — never looked back after that. The Huskies shot 58.6 percent from the floor after halftime, concluding 45.5 percent (7-of-17) from the 3-point line. McDaniels, Nahziah Carter and Hameir Wright each went 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. Jamal Bey hit UW’s other 3-pointer.

“We got multiple shot makers,” Hopkins said. “It’s just taking the right ones. I thought we shared it. We got in better rhythm. This game is contagious. When the ball is moving and sharing and you got good rhythm, that’s when you make shots.”

Said Stewart: “Guys can shoot it on this team. I know it. They haven’t showed it statistically, but we work on it every day in practice. It’s just going to happen.”

Before the win, the Huskies were shooting 43.6 percent from the field and just 26.0 percent from the 3-point line. They were also averaging 15.8 turnovers per game. Hopkins said 50 percent of UW’s turnovers have come from traveling or throwing the ball away, a sure sign of a group still building chemistry.

On Sunday, they showed progress.

“We talk about baby steps,” Hopkins said. “We took one more baby step, but we still have a long way to go.”

McDaniels, who finished with 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field, had his best offensive performance since the first game of the season. He’d been struggling lately, shooting a combined 14-of-43 in UW’s last three games. But against San Diego?

“He was spectacular, man,” Hopkins said. “The thing about it is he was really, really efficient today. He scored some points in few shots. I think we felt like we got him the ball in better areas. He got a couple wide open threes, which is always nice. He’s such a good defensive player. He’s just scratching the surface.

Stewart paced the Huskies with 25 points and seven rebounds. Carter also reached double figures with 16 points on 7-of-10 from the field. Hameir Wright had eight points while Quade Green added six points and 10 assists.

“Thats how this team is going to win,” Hopkins said. “It’s not going to be one particular guy. It’s going to be a group of guys playing for something greater than themselves.”