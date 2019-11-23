UW Huskies-Colorado Buffaloes: What to watch for

WASHINGTON (6-4, 3-4 Pac-12) AT COLORADO (4-6, 2-5 Pac-12)

When: 8 p.m. PT, Saturday

Where: Folsom Field

TV: ESPN

Radio: KOMO-AM 1000/FM-97.7

Outlook: Washington is coming off its second bye week after topping Oregon State 19-7 two weeks ago. The Huskies put together a strong defensive performance against the Beavers, holding them to 119 total yards and not allowing an offensive touchdown. But UW struggled offensively as Jacob Eason completed just 16-of-32 passes for 175 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. Only four players caught a pass.

Colorado is coming off a 16-13 victory over Stanford after losing five straight games, to Arizona, Oregon, Washington State, USC and UCLA. The Buffaloes’ only other Pac-12 victory came against Arizona State on Sept. 21.

Colorado ranks seventh in the Pac-12 in yards per game (406.3), The Buffaloes are 11th in scoring defense (34.4 ppg) and total defense (480.1 ypg). UW will have a good opportunity to get its passing game back on track against a Colorado passing defense that allows 316.0 yards per game, which is last in the conference.

Head coach Mel Tucker is in his first season with the Buffaloes. He came to Colorado from Georgia, where he spent the last three years as the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator and secondary coach.

“I’ve been impressed with those guys,” UW head coach Chris Petersen said Monday. “They play hard. I mean you can see that. I know anytime there’s a coaching change, it takes most times a minute to get everybody on the same page, all those type of things.

“But the one thing that jumps out to me is those guys play hard. Every game. You never know. You hear a teams’ record, you look at it and … you put the tape on and you’re like, ‘Oh, this is different than you think.’ And that’s probably the one thing that has really grabbed my attention.”

The Buffaloes have two receivers — Tony Brown and Lavis Shenault — among the top 10 receivers in the Pac-12 in yards per game. Brown is leading the way with 51 receptions for 656 yards and five touchdowns.

Quarterback Steven Montez has completed 221-of-351 passes for 2,428 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Alex Fontenot has rushed for 720 yards and four touchdowns on 148 carries.

Defensively, safety Mikial Onu is tied for first in the Pac-12 with four interceptions.

UW player to watch: Eason, who will be looking to recover from his worst outing of the season. He’s thrown four interceptions in the last two games, including two that were returned for touchdowns.

Colorado player to watch: Shenault has missed three games this season but has still caught 45 passes for 621 yards He’s caught three touchdown passes and averages 13.8 yards per catch. Last season, he set 12 school records and was an All-Pac-12 first-team selection. He finished with 86 receptions for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns.

Keep an eye on: UW’s receivers. Petersen has been critical of the passing game all week, all-but challenging the receivers to make a play. Redshirt Terrell Bynum has been on an upswing lately and could be a key factor for the Huskies again.