No. 25 Washington slogs through 73-56 win over Montana

Washington Huskies forward Isaiah Stewart (33) is called for a foul; as he grabs a rebound over Montana Grizzlies forward Kyle Owens (0) during the first half.

Maybe this was the eventual outcome the No. 25 Washington Huskies expected against a Montana team that dropped its third loss of the season to NAIA program Montana Tech just four days prior.

But, the path the Huskies took to a 73-56 nonconference win over the Grizzlies Friday night at Hec Edmundson Pavilion was much more troublesome than it should have been.

It was chippy and sloppy at both ends, slogged on as the foul count gradually ticked up and offered little rhythm.

The two teams combined for 52 fouls, including four technicals. They shot 59 free throws. There were 41 turnovers. Montana (1-4) shot just 33.3 percent from the floor, while the Huskies managed 45.2 thanks to a strong close.

UW (4-1) didn’t pull away until midway through the second half, when it strung together a long run that pushed the lead out to as many as a 19 points. Freshman Jaden McDaniels, who finished with 14 points and six rebounds in a team-high 37 minutes, let out all of the frustrations of this grind-it-out contest with a single flick of his wrist.

The Huskies had just taken their biggest lead of the game to that point on a pair of free throws from freshman Isaiah Stewart that made it 58-46 with 6:19 remaining, and on the next possession, after Nahziah Carter missed a jumper, McDaniels scooped the ball in midair and slammed it through the hoop.

The steady echo of boos gave way to a roaring cheer from an aggravated crowd, and the Huskies decisively closed out the win.

Stewart finished with a game-high 18 points despite playing just 15 minutes due to foul trouble, while Carter added 13 and Quade Green added 11.

Montana took its only lead two minutes into the second half when Sayeed Pridgett — who scored 13 points, but fouled out with 8:21 remaining in the second half — connected on a 3-pointer from the corner. Kendal Manuel scored a team-high 15 points for the Grizzlies.

But, Green answered for the Huskies seconds later, and they didn’t trail the rest of the way.

Washington controlled much of the first half, scoring on its first four possessions to jump out to a 9-0 lead.

McDaniels wasted little time dropping in a short floater 20 seconds in, Stewart scored five points in the first three minutes, and seven Huskies scored in the opening half to build the lead as high as 11 points.

A collection of Huskies turnovers and offensive fouls, and Stewart spending most of the first half on the bench — he had three fouls at the midway point, and picked up his fourth less than two minutes into the second half — helped cold-shooting Montana hang around.

The Grizzlies connected on just two of their first 17 shots from the floor, and leaned on several trips to the free throw line — both teams were in the double bonus with eight minutes remaining, and shot a combined 29 free throws.

Josh Vazquez hit the Grizzlies’ first 3-pointer nearly four minutes into the game, and Kendal Manuel hit the second, but not before another five minutes had elapsed.

And Pridgett, who was averaging 18.5 points per game for Montana entering the day, was quiet until midway through the half. He took his first shot with 9:07 remaining, and didn’t convert his first bucket until hitting a corner 3-pointer with 2:44 to go.

But, that shot was part of a 14-7 Grizzlies run to close the half. Montana never led in the half, but Pridgett’s short jumper in the paint did square the game up at 29-29 with 1:19 to go before the break.

Jamal Bey countered just ahead of the buzzer, dribbling down the baseline and muscling a layup between a pair of defenders to give the Huskies a basket advantage at halftime.