Chris Petersen addresses Huskies’ ongoing offensive struggles

Chris Petersen started with the ground game, attempting to explain how most consistent piece of Washington’s offense managed just 32 yard against Colorado.

“It was one guy here and one guy there,” he said. “(Colorado) didn’t do anything different than we thought. They do a good job with their package. But it’s very difficult to explain, because when you’ve got that much time and it’s really not that different, you just kind of get whipped up front. That’s hard to take.”

Then he moved on to the passing issues, the ones that emerged early for the Huskies and never really went away. In fact, the last two games — a win of Oregon State and a loss to the Buffaloes — marked two of the worst passing performances of the season. UW’s offense also struggled in losses to Cal and Stanford earlier this year.

“If there was a real common thread I think we could get it fixed,” Petersen said. “Sometimes, it’s on the protection. Sometimes, its on the wideouts not making a play. Sometimes, it on the QB where the ball’s not as accurate as it should be or going the wrong direction. It’s a little bit of all those things.

“When we do get into a rhythm, when we do stay on the field, we can be pretty darn productive and good at times. … We have long drives, which I always say are really hard to do. We’d like to be more explosive. It’s hard to go 12 and 15 plays and score touchdowns. That takes a lot.”

The Huskies scored two touchdowns against Colorado. The first scoring drive went 15 plays, spanned 75 yards and lasted 6:57. On the second, UW used 12 plays to go 75 yards in 5:05.

That’s been a theme in UW’s losses, particularly to Cal, Stanford and Colorado. In those three games, eight of the Huskies’ 10 scoring drives took more than 10 plays. Five took more than 5 minutes off the clock. In the loss to Utah, UW needed a late touchdown to stay in the game. It took 19 plays and 3:51 to make that happen. When the Utes got the ball back, they were able to run out the clock.

Against Colorado, the Huskies struggled to find a rhythm as they went three-and-out five times. At some point, Petersen said, something resembling “panic” started to set in for the players offensively.

“I know it’s very unsettling and there’s a tendency to press a little bit more,” Petersen said. “I think the good teams can kind of just shake it off and reload and go back a play. And we haven’t been able to do that. We need to get into a rhythm. And when we do, and you see us when you do, its like ‘OK, why can’t this go on at all times?’ The whole thing’s been perplexing, a little frustrating.”

Both Petersen and offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan have stressed the need for explosive plays. It was a topic of conversation last season, too. But more often than not, the Huskies haven’t been able to execute them. Given a chance against Colorado, quarterback Jacob Eason overthrew wide receiver Andre Baccellia deep. Questions about whether the receivers have been getting enough separation have lingered throughout the season.

“You’d like better separation,” Petersen said. “I think that’s one of the things that all offenses are looking at. Can guys explode and run away from guys and separate? And then can you hit the pass? … I come back to the execution thing. Yeah, there needs to be more separation and guys going up and making plays. But when we do, we also have to give our guys a chance to make a play that can change the game.”

Extra points

Petersen said right guard Jaxson Kirkland is “all right” after leaving Saturday’s game in the first quarter and never returning. Asked if he’ll be available against Washington State, Petersen said: “It’s not a serious injury. We’ll see if we get him there.”